Hyundai March 2023 Sales Analysis – Creta, Venue, Verna, i10, i20

Hyundai recorded 50,600 units in the month of March 2023 as against 44,600 units with a YoY growth of 13 per cent

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) posted a domestic tally of 50,600 units in the month of March 2023 as against 44,600 units during the same period in 2022 with a YoY sales increase of 13 per cent. Compared to the previous month of February 2023 with 46,968 units, an MoM growth of 8 per cent was noted.

The South Korean auto major continued to be the second-largest car producer in the country last month with a market share of 15.1 per cent as against 13.9 per cent in March 2022 with a YoY gain of 1.2 per cent. The Creta continued to be the most sold Hyundai last month as 14,026 units were sold against 10,532 units in March 2022.

This led to a YoY positive sales growth of 33 per cent. The Hyundai Venue compact SUV finished in the second position with a total of 10,024 units against 9,220 units during the corresponding month in 2022 with a YoY volume increase of 9 per cent. The Grand i10 Nios finished in the fourth position with a total of 9,304 units against 9,687 units.

Hyundai Models (YoY) Sales In March 2023 Sales In March 2022 1. Hyundai Creta (33%) 14,026 10,532 2. Hyundai Venue (9%) 10,024 9,220 3. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (-4%) 9,304 9,687 4. Hyundai i20 (41%) 6,596 4,693 5. Hyundai Aura 3,774 3,775 6. Hyundai Verna (137%) 3,755 1,586 7. Hyundai Alcazar (1%) 2,519 2,502 8. Hyundai Tucson (433%) 581 109 9. Hyundai Ioniq 5 (%) 21 –

In comparison, a YoY negative sales growth of 4 per cent was registered. Both Grand i10 Nios and Aura received mid-life facelifts earlier this year while the Creta’s range has recently been updated with more safety features. The facelifted version of the Creta is expected to be launched in early 2024 in India.

The i20 finished in the fourth position with a total of 6,596 units against 4,693 units with a YoY growth of 41 per cent while the Aura slotted in at fifth. The compact sedan recorded 3,774 unit sales in March 2023 against 3,775 units with a near-flat growth. The new-gen Verna impressed with 3,755 unit sales against 1,586 units with a growth of 137 per cent.

The midsize sedan beat its main rival Honda City last month. The Alcazar finished in the seventh position with 2,519 units against 2,502 units with a YoY growth of just 1 per cent. The Tucson posted 581 units against 109 units with a YoY positive surge of 433 per cent while Ioniq 5 managed to find 21 more customers. Up next, Hyundai will launch the Exter micro SUV to further increase its volumes.