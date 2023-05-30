Hyundai Exter Rear Design Unveiled Officially Ahead Of Debut

Hyundai Exter rear design comprises H-shaped tail lamp signatures, a prominent faux skid plate and peculiar black inserts on the tailgate

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) will host the global debut of the Exter in the coming weeks ahead of its market launch on July 10. The micro SUV will become the most affordable SUV offering from the second largest car producer in the country as it will be positioned below the Venue and it will also become the most affordable vehicle on sale with six airbags.

Over the last few weeks, the images of the Hyundai Exter have been officially revealed gradually. However, the rear end and the interior were kept beneath the veil. Today, the South Korean auto major has unveiled the picture of the rear. The tall stance of the sub-four-metre SUV can be clearly seen from the back.

The H-shaped tail lamp signature is connected by a black trim with the Hyundai badge mounted in the middle. On the upright tailgate, you could see the SX variant badge on the right side and the Exter wording on the left. Below the black trim, the numberplate area is present and below which a prominent faux skid plate with horizontal reflectors can be noted.

The Hyundai Exter shown here wears a dual-tone green and black exterior colour scheme while the integrated spoiler with high-mounted stop lamp, shark fin antenna and sturdy roof rails are also available. The body-coloured door handles, two-tone Y-shaped alloy wheels, thick black side and wheel arch cladding, giving a squared-off look make the cut.

The Exter will compete directly against Tata Punch along with Citroen C3 compact hatch and entry-level variants of the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. It will be sold with an impressive list of standard safety features including six airbags. Other highlights will include a touchscreen infotainment system, voice-assisted electric sunroof and dash cam with dual camera.

The performance will be derived from a 1.2L NA three-cylinder petrol engine, paired with a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT in India. The factory-fitted CNG version will be offered only with a five-speed manual transmission.