Hyundai Exter Debut Soon – Expected Prices, Variants & Confirmed Features

Hyundai Exter will be unveiled in the coming weeks before going on sale in India around July; will get six airbags as standard

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) will host the global debut of the much-awaited Exter in the coming weeks. It will likely be launched in the domestic market towards the end of July and the deliveries will commence soon after. The micro SUV will compete against Tata Punch, Citroen C3 and entry-level variants of Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

The official pictures of the Hyundai Exter are already out along with its performance specifications, variant details and safety features. The five-seater will sit on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios and Aura and it will likely be priced between Rs. 6.5 lakh for the base variant and Rs. 9.9 lakh for the range-topping model (ex-showroom).

It will be positioned below the Venue compact SUV. The Exter takes design inspiration from the global crop of Hyundai SUVs including the Casper and it has its unique elements to differentiate itself from the rest as well. It will be available in a total of five trim levels namely EX, S, SX, SX(O) and top-spec SX(O) Connect.

The Hyundai Exter will get six single-tone and three dual-tone paint schemes. Atlas White, Cosmic Blue, Ranger Khakhi, Fiery Red, Starry Night, and Titan Grey are the monotone shades while Atlas White with Abyss Black, Cosmic Blue with Abyss Black, and Ranger Khakhi with Abyss Black are the two-tone colours.

As for the performance, the familiar 1.2L NA three-cylinder petrol engine will be utilised and it develops a maximum power output of 84 PS and 113 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain will be linked with a five-speed manual transmission as standard or a five-speed AMT as an option. The CNG variant will be available only with a five-speed MT.

It will be loaded with safety features right from the base variant as six airbags will be standard. Other highlights are Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Assist Control, three-point seatbelts, ABS with EBD, burglar alarm, dashcam with a dual camera setup, automatic headlamps, rear defogger and so on.