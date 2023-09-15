Honda Elevate Prices Are Sensible Enough To Attract Buyers – Here’s Why

Honda Elevate gets a practical design, smooth power, and great features at sensible prices. So is it a smart choice in the SUV segment?

In the ever-evolving world of automobiles, it’s not just about going from point A to B anymore; it’s about doing it with style, comfort, and a dash of innovation. Honda’s recently launched Elevate SUV embodies this philosophy, and it comes with an enticing price tag that’s hard to ignore. Starting at Rs. 11 lakh* for the base SV MT variant, it climbs to Rs. 16 lakh* for the top-spec ZX CVT variant.

First impressions matter, and the Honda Elevate makes a lasting one with its design. The big grille, flanked by slender LED headlights and connected by a bold chrome bar, exudes elegance. The slightly flared wheel arches, robust plastic cladding, and an upward-tapering window line towards the chunky C-pillar add to its character. At the rear, a raked windshield and connected taillights via a reflector bar maintain the overall aesthetic appeal.

Under the hood, the Elevate carries a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, four-cylinder petrol engine, similar to the one powering the Honda City. With 121 bhp and 145 Nm on tap, it provides adequate power for urban commutes and highway journeys. The gearbox options include a slick-shifting 6-speed manual and a butter-smooth 7-step CVT automatic transmission, offering drivers flexibility and ease of use.

Comparing the Elevate to its biggest competitors, it becomes evident that Honda has positioned it strategically. In fact, the top-spec Elevate is notably the most affordable among its peers, albeit with a few feature omissions. It misses a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, and ventilated front seats. That’s not a deal-breaker though, and the Elevate still has plenty on offer, including all the essentials and plenty of high-end features.

Inside, a free-standing 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, lane-watch camera, wireless smartphone charger, and a rear parking camera await drivers and passengers. Notably, it’s one of the few midsize SUVs to offer an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) suite, comprising collision mitigation braking, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beam assist, etc.

In conclusion, the Honda Elevate SUV is a well-rounded package that offers an appealing blend of design, performance, and features. Its competitive pricing in the midsize SUV segment positions it as an attractive choice for buyers looking for a sensible yet stylish ride. With the Elevate, Honda has demonstrated that practicality and sophistication need not come with an exorbitant price tag, making it a compelling option for those seeking value for their money.

*Introductory prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi