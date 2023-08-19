Honda Elevate Price Announcement To Be Made On September 4

Honda Elevate will be sold in a total of four variants namely SV, V, VX and ZX, and ten paint schemes

Less than three weeks ago, Honda Cars India commenced production of the all-new Elevate at its Tapukara factory in Rajasthan. The five-seater is one of the highly anticipated car launches of the year and you can read our detailed first drive review along with the mileage test conducted over a distance of 300 km in the link here.

The Honda Elevate made its global debut in early June and its official prices will be announced on September 4, 2023 in New Delhi. The Japanese auto major looks to capitalise on the festive season furore. It will take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

The midsize SUV has a lot in common with the fifth-generation City as both share the same platform. However, unlike the City, the Elevate has been made available only with a petrol engine as the strong hybrid petrol mill won’t be offered. The company noted that the electrified version of the Elevate will come to light in 2026 instead.

As for the performance, the Honda Elevate derives power from a familiar 1.5L four-cylinder NA VTEC petrol engine, which is good enough to kick out a maximum power output of 121 PS and 145 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a seven-step CVT comes as an option. The Elevate carries more than 90 per cent local content.

Thus, it is expected to carry a starting price of around Rs. 11 lakh and it may go all the way up to Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping model. The Elevate comes with the largest bootspace in its segment at 458 litres and it also has the highest ground clearance of 220 mm. With a long wheelbase, the Elevate has a spacious cabin for the occupants.

To be retailed in four variants namely SV, V, VX and ZX, a total of ten colour schemes will be offered. Some of the feature highlights are a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a seven-inch semi-digital instrument console display, a single-pane sunroof, six airbags in the top-end variant, ADAS, etc.