Honda Elevate Detailed Review & 300 Km Mileage Test – Video

In the review video linked below, we have given our detailed first drive impression of the Honda Elevate along with its mileage test

Honda Cars India began production of its all-new Elevate midsize SUV yesterday at its Tapukara plant in Rajasthan. We got to drive the five-seater a few days ago and in the video linked below, we have given our first impression of the Elevate alongside explaining its comfort factor and driveability. In addition, we conducted a 300+ km mileage test as well.

The Honda Elevate competes against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, MG Astor, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, etc. It is underpinned by the same platform as the fifth-generation City and uses the familiar 1.5L four-cylinder NA VTEC petrol engine, developing a maximum power output of 121 PS and 145 Nm of peak torque.

The powertrain is linked with a six-speed manual transmission or a CVT. The test drives and dealer displays will commence this month ahead of the price announcement and deliveries in September 2023. The Elevate has the largest boot volume in its segment at 458 litres while having the highest ground clearance of 220 mm.

In a typical Honda fashion, the Elevate ticks all the right boxes in terms of practicality as it offers a spacious cabin. The exterior is heavily inspired by the international-spec WR-V and CR-V as it comes with an upright facade. It boasts an impressive road presence and is available in multiple colour options. The interior packs good levels of features and technologies.

However, compared to the competition there are some glaring omissions like a dual-pane sunroof. The equipment list comprises a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, a layered dashboard, multiple airbags, steering wheel with mounted controls, ADAS based assistive and safety tech, and so on.

It carries more than 90 per cent local content too. Is Honda late to the party with the Elevate or has it covered all the grounds to make it a compelling buy in the crowded midsize SUV segment? All questions have been answered in our review video!