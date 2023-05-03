Honda Elevate Is The Name Of Upcoming Midsize SUV – Official

Honda Elevate has been confirmed to be the name of the upcoming midsize SUV, which will compete against the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos

Honda Cars India will host the global debut of an all-new midsize SUV on June 6, 2023 in New Delhi and it will be launched later this year. It will take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and others in the highly competitive midsize SUV space.

The Japanese manufacturer has confirmed that the five-seater will be christened ‘Elevate’ as we previously suspected as the name has already been trademarked in India. The Honda Elevate will have an overall length of around 4.3 metres and it will be undermined by the same platform as the fifth-generation City midsize sedan.

The Elevate will take plenty of design inspiration from the global crop of Honda SUVs including the CR-V and the new generation WR-V. The front fascia comprises an upright grille section with sharp headlamps and LED Daytime Running Lights, chrome surrounds, a muscular bonnet, a wide air inlet, tall pillars, and the wraparound LED tail lamps resembling the WR-V.

The Honda Elevate will boast a new electronic architecture and is expected to be more premium than the existing City. It will be equipped with a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, an all-digital instrument console, cruise control, automatic climate control, six airbags, steering wheel with mounted controls and so on.

We can also expect ADAS-based driver-assistive and safety technologies to be made available as autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring system, rear cross-traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control could be available. Under the bonnet, a 1.5L NA four-cylinder petrol engine borrowed from the City will be paired with a five-speed MT or a CVT.

The 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine is expected to join the lineup later and it will compete directly against the strong hybrid versions of the Grand Vitara and Hyryder. The Honda Elevate will be one of the most significant launches from the brand in recent memory as it carries plenty of volume potential. The prices could hover around Rs. 11.5 lakh and it may go up to Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom).