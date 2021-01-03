Honda CB350 Highness Based Cafe Racer Launch Expected This Quarter

The cafe racer will likely be equipped with the same 348.36 cc single-cylinder air-cooled motor as the H’ness CB 350 that puts out 21 PS of power and 30 Nm torque

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India recently launched the H’ness CB 350, which helped it enter the sub-400 cc modern-classic segment. While the bike isn’t the most affordable in its class, the H’ness CB 350 is the least expensive motorcycle to be retailed through the brand’s premium Big Wing dealerships in the country.

The H’ness CB 350 has received an overwhelming response in the country, and hence, Honda is currently planning to make use of the platform to develop other new motorcycles as well. In an exclusive report, we earlier revealed that the Honda H’ness CB350 will influence a cafe racer version, which is expected to be launched before March this year.

While the H’ness CB 350 is currently priced between Rs 1.85 – 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). However, the cafe racer version is expected to be priced around Rs. 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. The motorcycle will likely borrow the telescopic front forks and hydraulic twin rear shocks from the donor bike as well.

Apart from that, the LED headlamp, LCD instrument cluster, LED turn indicators and tail lamp also be carried over from the H’ness CB 350. That being said, the cafe racer could also feature a retro design, similar to the CB 350. Powering the bike will be the same 348.36 cc single-cylinder air-cooled motor that is good for 21 PS of power at 5,500 rpm, and 30 Nm torque at 3,000 rpm. The transmission duties will likely be handled by a 5-speed gearbox.

Honda is also simultaneously working on launching the BS6-compliant version of the CB300R, which was the most affordable bike at Big Wing dealerships prior to the launch of the H’ness CB 350. Honda retailed the BS4 CB300R at a base price of Rs 2.42 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), however, it is yet to be seen if the price of the BS6-compliant version will go up.

The CB300R came equipped with a 286 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-valve, DOHC engine, that came mated to a 6-speed transmission. This engine put out 32 PS of maximum power, along with 27.5 Nm of peak torque.