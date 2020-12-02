Exclusive: Honda CB350 Highness-Based Cafe Racer Launch Soon

The upcoming motorcycle will sport the same engine and platform as the CB350 H’ness, but with aggressive riding ergonomics

The Honda CB350 Highness (H’ness) was recently launched in the Indian market, and the motorcycle has managed to generate quite a lot of buzz in a short period of time. The H’ness is a retro-themed motorcycle, positioned as a rival to the Royal Enfield Classic 350. Compared to the latter, the Honda has a lot more to offer, in terms of performance as well as equipment.

We had previously reported that Honda has plans to introduce a new cafe racer motorcycle in India, based on the CB350 H’ness. Now, our source has confirmed that this motorcycle is indeed in the pipeline, and its arrival is much closer than anyone expected. The source revealed that the CB350-based cafe racer will arrive before the end of this month or by 2nd week of January.

Seems like Honda 2 Wheelers wishes to end the year with a bang! The confirmation is sure to excite fans of the Japanese brand, and of the retro-inspired motorcycle genre as well. That said, this year has been rather difficult for manufacturers, and we wouldn’t rule out the possibility of delays regarding the bike’s launch.

The upcoming CB350 cafe racer is expected to have the same 348.4cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine as the Highness, with identical output figures (21.07 PS and 30 Nm). The gearbox will be the same 5-speed unit, with slipper and assist clutch on offer. The biggest difference will be in the riding ergonomics; the cafe racer will get low-mounted clip-ons and rear set footpegs, giving it an aggressive riding position.

The CB350 H’ness is sold exclusively via Honda’s Big Wing dealerships, alongside the brand’s other premium motorcycles. However, except for the H’Ness, all the Big Wing models are high-end bikes, with sky-high price tags. The addition of another affordable (in relative terms) model will widen the appeal of the brand further.

Honda is also working on expanding its premium motorcycle dealer network across India. At the moment, there are 20+ Big Wing dealerships in India, and the number is steadily rising. The company plans to have 250-300 such dealerships in the next two years. This should solve the problem of availability, which is currently the biggest drawback of the CB350 Highness.