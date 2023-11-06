Hero Xoom 160 Is The Name Of Upcoming Adv Scooter, Debut Tomorrow

Hero Xoom 160 will make its world premiere at the 2023 EICMA show in Milan and is expected to go on sale in India early next year

Hero MotoCorp is planning to make a big impact at the 2023 EICMA show in Milan, Italy. The highly popular motoring show will witness the debut of three all-new scooters from the largest two-wheeler producer in the world. They have already been teased officially and they will be revealed when EICMA opens for media tomorrow.

The event will be hosted between November 7 and 12, 2023. In a new teaser video released online, Hero has confirmed that the main highlight of the show will be a brand new scooter christened the Xoom 160 and it comes with an all-new design philosophy. From the teaser, it is clear that Hero is all set to unveil a flagship scooter and it will likely be launched early next year.

Of late, Hero has been expanding its premium product portfolio as the Vida V1 electric scooter, the new generation Karizma 210 and the Harley-Davidson X440 came to the fore in quick succession and they are retailed through the company’s premium sales outlets known as Premia. The teaser shows that Hero is looking to enter the maxi sporty scooter segment.

The segment already plays host to models like the Aprilia SXR 160 and the Yamaha Aerox 155. The Hero Xoom 160 features large-sized alloy wheels probably 14 or 15 inches, a tall windscreen, an aggressive-looking front end with dual LED headlamps, block pattern tyres at the front and rear, a single-piece seat and a wide handlebar setup.

The side panels comprise new Xoom graphics and we do assume the turn indicators and tail lamps are LED units too. Since Hero will position the Xoom 160 as a premium offering, it will more likely feature an all-digital instrument console with smartphone connectivity. As Hero already sells a 160 cc engine with the Xtreme 160R, the Xoom 160 could use a powertrain derived from it.

A central spine can also be seen on the teaser in a similar fashion to the Aerox. Other highlights are a large fuel tank, LED Daytime Running Lights, monoshock rear suspension, telescopic front forks, front and rear disc brakes with dual channel ABS system, 160 stickering on the front apron and a side-mounted exhaust. Besides its sporty nature, it will likely have decent go-anywhere capabilities.