Hero MotoCorp To Debut 3 New Scooters At EICMA

The coupe variant of the Hero Vida V1, a new 160 cc scooter and a 125 cc scooter could make global debut at the 2023 EICMA show

At the 2023 EICMA show in Milan, Italy Hero MotoCorp will host the global debut of the coupe version of the Vida V1 electric scooter. It will be accompanied by two more scooters at the same event and they have been teased online. The teaser gives a sneak peek at the three electric scooters and the Vida V1 Coupe could be one of them.

The one in the middle appears to be an adventure scooter and it could use a 160 cc engine. We recently told you that Hero had patented a new scooter along the lines of the Xoom 110 but with a more expressive design and a 125 cc engine. The largest two-wheeler producer in the world could open up new possibilities by stepping into the adventure scooter space.

In a similar fashion, Hero grabbed eyeballs with the introduction of the Impulse and it eventually gave birth to the highly popular Xpulse 200 adv. A few months ago, Hero announced the Vida V1 e-scooter as its first zero-emission offering and is retailed along with the Karizma XMR and Harley-Davidson X440 at the newly established Premia premium dealerships.

From the teaser, we can clearly see a more compact single-piece seat and a curvaceous rear end. The Vida V1 is based on a modular platform and the body panels can be thoroughly redesigned to bring up a new scooter. However, the Vida V1 Pro coupe could be a more performance-oriented version of the existing model with quicker acceleration times and a larger battery pack.

In India, the Hero Vida V1 is offered in a single Pro variant costing around Rs. 1.41 lakh (ex-showroom) and it has a top speed of 80 kmph and a 110 km ride range. Back to the 160 cc scooter, it could act as a direct rival to the Yamaha R15 V4 based Aerox 155 and it boasts dual LED headlamps, a tall windscreen, large alloy wheels, sharp body panels and a side-mounted exhaust system.

While the Yamaha Aerox 155 is a performance-based scooter, the upcoming 160 cc Hero scooter could get higher ground clearance and adv aspects too.