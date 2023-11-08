Hero Reveals 6 New Two-Wheelers At EICMA – 3 Scooters, 3 Bikes

At the ongoing EICMA 2023 show in Milan, Italy Hero MotoCorp has unveiled six new products that include new concepts and scooters

Hero MotoCorp has hosted the global debut of six new two-wheelers at the ongoing 2023 EICMA show in Milan, Italy. Showcasing its prowess across different segments, the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the world lifted the cloaks off three new scooters – the Xoom 125R, Xoom 160 and Vida V1 Coupe – as we previously deciphered from the teasers. Here we have given you a brief look at all the models on display at Hero’s show floor:

1. Hero Vida V1 Coupe:

Based on the Vida V1 Pro, the Coupe will help expand the range of the Vida V1 electric scooter by offering more practicality as the seat can be transformed to accommodate the pillion. It gets the same equipment list and performance as the V1 Pro. Some of the highlights are a seven-inch TFT display, cruise control, four ride modes and keyless ignition.

2. Hero Xoom 125R:

Underpinned by the same platform as the Xoom 110, the Xoom 125R gets more muscular body panels making it sportier than its sibling. It comes with all LED lighting, sequential turn signals, an all-digital cluster with Bluetooth and navigation and more importantly, 14-inch alloy wheels. It will compete against Suzuki Avenis 125 and TVS Ntorq 125.

3. Hero Xoom 160:

The Hero Xoom 160 boasts a maxi scooter design and is claimed to be an adventure scooter. Just like the aforementioned scooters, it will also go on sale next year in India and will be powered by a new 156 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine to take on Yamaha Aerox 155 and Aprilia SXR 160. It is packed with features such as dual LED headlamps, a tall windscreen, a fully digital cluster, 14-inch alloy wheels with block pattern tyres, telescopic front forks, dual rear shock absorbers, sporty body graphics, a smart key, side-mounted exhaust, single-piece seat, etc.

4. Hero 2.5R Xtunt Concept:

The street/stunt bike concept appears to be based on the same platform as the recently launched Karizma XMR and it seems to use the same 210 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine producing around 25 bhp. It could spawn a naked streetfighter next year to lock horns with Bajaj Pulsar NS200, Suzuki Gixxer 250, KTM 250 Duke and the likes.

5. Hero Lynx Dirt e-Bike & Concept Acro:

The Lynx electric dirt bike concept takes inspiration from the Lynx Cat and it uses a 15 kW electric motor and a 3 kW battery pack, which can power the bike for around 60 minutes and the motorcycle weighs 82 kg. The Concept Acro is an electric bike specially designed for kids. It features a three-point adjustable frame to suit the kids of ages between 3 and 9.