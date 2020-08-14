Here’s India’s First Modified Tata Nexon EV With 18-Inch Wheels

Here, we have a customised Tata Nexon EV, the first in the country, which wears beautiful-looking 18-inch wheels

Tata Nexon EV is one of the most affordable electric cars in India at the moment, priced between Rs. 13.99 lakh and Rs. 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It has quite a handsome design, slightly aggressive but extremely classy. Of course, there is always room for improvement in the looks, like we see on this modified Nexon EV.

To improve the looks of the electric SUV, it now gets 18-inch alloy wheels, which look much better than the stock 16-inchers. The new wheels wear low profile rubber as well, which lends this car a great stance, adding to its road presence. No other aesthetic upgrades have been given to the car, but there is one mechanical change made to it.

The braking system of the Nexon EV has also been upgraded. New, larger disc brakes, with 6-piston callipers, have been added to the front wheels. Although the Tata Nexon EV comes with disc brakes at the front as stock, those were smaller, single-calliper units. As this is a front-wheel-drive car, the team decided not to bother with the rear brakes of the SUV, which remain drum units.

This particular model has been customised by Northern Motorsport, and the video was uploaded by the man in charge, Mr. Hemant Dabhade. His previous exploits include turning an old Maruti 800 into an electric car. This Nexon EV is his own, and was modified on the day of its delivery! It is the ‘XZ+’ variant, which is the mid-level trim in the SUV’s range.

Powering the Tata Nexon EV is a 30.2 kWh battery, which comes paired to a 3-phase permanent magnet synchronous motor. The maximum power figure is rated at 129 PS, while the peak torque is 245 Nm. The car offers two driving modes – Drive and Sports – and gets smart regenerative braking, hill ascent assist, and hill descent assist as standard.

The Nexon EV comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment display, with integrated Apple Carplay and Android Auto. It also offers Zconnect connected car tech, along with plenty of other premium features like a flat-bottom multi-function steering wheel, rear AC vents, and automatic climate control. In terms of safety features, you get dual-airbags, ISOFIX seat child mounts, ABS, EBD, traction control, and reverse parking camera.