Has Citroen Priced The C3 Aircross Competitively? – Analysis

The Citroen C3 Aircross is not as well-equipped or powerful as its competitors, but it’s priced aggressively. So, does the price tag really justify it?

In a competitive market like India, where consumers are discerning and value-driven, pricing plays a pivotal role in a product’s success. Citroen seems to have meticulously strategized the pricing of its latest entrant, the C3 Aircross, making it a compelling proposition despite lacking some sophisticated features offered by its competitors. Let’s take a deeper look at Citroen’s latest SUV in the Indian market and understand it’s priced accurately.

Priced from Rs. 9.99 lakh to Rs. 12.54 lakh, the C3 Aircross is undoubtedly one of the most affordable SUVs in its segment. Although the SUV misses out on premium features like a sunroof, wireless charging, ventilated seats, and six airbags offered by its competitors’ top trims, its aggressive pricing makes up for the absence. This is in stark contrast to the segment leader – Hyundai Creta (Rs. 10.87 lakh to Rs. 19.20 lakh) – which has an extremely long list of features and equipment on offer.

The pricing extends across three variants: You, Plus, and Max. The base “You” trim is a 5-seater model, while the other trims are available in 5 and 5+2 seating options. While the third row is primarily for young adults, its versatility allows for multiple seat configurations to cater to different needs, making it a flexible choice for families.

Citroen’s design ethos is distinct and stands out in the crowded midsize SUV segment. The C3 Aircross, sharing the platform with the C3 hatchback, brings a refreshing design. With features like a two-tone roof, striking C-shaped tail-lights, and 17-inch ‘Quadratic’ alloys, the C3 Aircross holds its own in terms of aesthetics. Going purely by the looks, the Citroen is extremely desirable.

Comfort has always been a Citroen hallmark, and the C3 Aircross raises the bar in ride quality. With a softly sprung suspension that adeptly soaks up rough patches and potholes, it promises a comfortable ride for daily commutes and long journeys alike. It doesn’t come at the cost of handling, and this is quite a hoot to drive around! The powertrain does let it down a little though, and this is where the cost-cutting really shows.

The C3 Aircross is equipped with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that belts out 108 bhp and 190 Nm of peak power and torque. You only get a manual transmission, a 6-speed at that, with an automatic option in the works. We do believe that an auto transmission should have been offered from day one. Considering the rising demand for automatic cars in India, this is certainly a missed opportunity on the French carmaker’s part.

Conclusion – What do we really think about the Citroen C3 Aircross

To be honest, the C3 Aircross lacks the equipment, and consequently some convenience, that we’ve come to expect from SUVs in this segment. This does hurt its case, as plenty of buyers in this segment are looking for that feel-good factor. However, for the budget-conscious buyer, this is a brilliant option. Its strategic pricing, emphasis on design innovation, and comfortable ride experience make it a compelling choice in a competitive market like India. The coming months will unfold how this strategic move helps Citroen carve its niche in the Indian automotive landscape.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi