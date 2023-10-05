Citroen C3 Aircross Prices Of All Variants Revealed – Rs. 9.99 L – Rs. 12.34 L

Citroen C3 Aircross is equipped with a 1.2L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, producing a maximum power output of 110 PS and 190 Nm of peak torque

Citroen India announced prices of the base variant of the C3 Aircross last month and now the prices of the remaining variants are out. The midsize SUV is priced competitively at Rs. 9.99 lakh for the entry-level You grade while the Plus variant costs Rs. 11.34 lakh and the Max grade is priced at Rs. 11.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi).

These three variants are available in a five-seater configuration. The customers opting for a seven-seater layout will have to shell out Rs. 11.69 lakh for the Plus trim and Rs. 12.34 lakh for the Max trim (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi). In addition, buyers can choose a dual-tone paint job for an additional cost of Rs. 20,000 only in the Plus and Max variants.

The Vibe pack can be picked in the Plus trim and it costs Rs. 25,000 while the same pack in the Max variant is quoted with a price of Rs. 22,000. The Citroen C3 Aircross is available in a total of ten colour schemes – four single-tone and six dual-tone. The monotone shades are Polar White, Steel Grey, Platinum Grey, and Cosmo Blue.

Citroen C3 Aircross Variants Price (Ex-showroom, Delhi) 1. Citroen C3 Aircross 1.2P Turbo You Rs. 9.99 Lakh 2. Citroen C3 Aircross 1.2P Turbo Plus Rs. 11.34 Lakh 3. Citroen C3 Aircross 1.2P Turbo Max Rs. 11.99 Lakh 4. Citroen C3 Aircross 1.2P Turbo Plus 7S Rs. 11.69 Lakh 5. Citroen C3 Aircross 1.2P Turbo Max 7S Rs. 12.34 Lakh 6. Vibe Pack (Plus) Rs. 25,000 7. Vibe Pack (Max) Rs. 22,000 8. Dual Tone (Plus & Max Only) Rs. 20,000

The two-tone options are Polar White with Platinum Grey roof, Polar White with Cosmo Blue roof, Steel Grey with Polar White roof, Steel Grey with Cosmo Blue roof, Platinum Grey with Polar White roof and Cosmo Blue with Polar White roof. The Citroen C3 Aircross is rolled out of Groupe PSA’s production facility in Tamil Nadu and it carries local content of over 90 per cent.

Citroen C3 Aircross Dimensions Measurements Length 4,323 mm Width 1,796 mm Height 1,669 mm Wheelbase 2,671 mm Ground Clearance 200 mm Bootspace 444 L (Up To 511 L)

Citroen C3 Aircross Performance Specifications Engine 1.2L Turbo Petrol Three-Cylinder Power 110 PS Torque 190 Nm Transmission Six-Speed MT Mileage 18.5 kmpl

The midsize SUV is underpinned by the same CMP platform as the C3 compact hatchback. It derives power from a 1.2L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, producing a maximum power output of 110 PS and 190 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed manual transmission only and we do expect an automatic unit to join the lineup in the near future.

The Citroen C3 Aircross comes with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and a seven-inch digital instrument console. It competes against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and others.