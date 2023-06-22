Harley-Davidson X440 Road Presence & Exhaust Note – Video

Harley-Davidson X440 will go on sale on July 3, 2023 in India and it will be powered by a new 440 cc air-cooled engine with an oil-cooler

The first motorcycle coming out of the partnership between Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp will officially go on sale on July 3, 2023. Taking advantage of Hero’s local manufacturing prowess, the Harley-Davidson X440 will carry high local content and it will be competitively priced against entry-level middleweight rivals from Royal Enfield, KTM and others.

The images of the Harley-Davidson X440 were revealed a few weeks ago and ahead of its market launch, Harley-Davidson India’s social media handles have released a teaser video. It shows the neo-retro roadster being ridden through twisty tarmac in high altitudes while the aural excellence is there to be witnessed for the first time.

The exhaust note is just raw and certainly uncompromising when revved up with a bit of raspiness to it. The Harley-Davidson X440 features a side-mounted single exhaust system with an old-fashioned finish instead of pointing upwards as seen in modern motorcycles. The overall dark theme is complemented by the dual-tone finish of the multi-spoke 17-inch machined alloy wheels.

The teaser video also indicates the presence of a circular LED headlamp unit with a horizontal LED Daytime Running Light positioned in the middle. The rectangular tail lamps and round-shaped turn signals are also LEDs and the circular instrument console shows digital reading in the middle and a contemporary switchgear.

The X440 derives power from a single-cylinder 440 cc air-cooled engine, which is expected to produce around 38 PS and 30 Nm of peak torque. It will be paired with a six-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch as standard. The video gives us a chance to decipher the overall ergonomics as it gets a wide handlebar setup with the footpegs in a neutral position.

This clearly points the finger at the Harley-Davidson X440 being positioned as a touring machine with relaxed riding dynamics, complemented by the wide seat. The suspension duties will be handled by upside-down front forks and twin-sided shock absorbers at the rear. It is equipped with MRF Zapper Hyke tyres and a dual-channel ABS system will be standard.

The Harley-Davidson X440 will likely be priced at around Rs. 2.7 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will be positioned above the Yezdi Roadster, Jawa 42 and RE Classic 350, and will compete against the upcoming Triumph roadster and the Royal Enfield series of 450 cc motorcycles.