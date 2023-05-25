Harley-Davidson X440 Revealed Officially, India Launch Next Month

Harley-Davidson X440 is equipped with an all-new 440 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine, paired with a six-speed transmission

Following a set of leaked images, Harley-Davidson has released the official images of the much-awaited motorcycle spawned out of the partnership with Hero MotoCorp. Christened the Harley-Davidson X440, it draws heavy design inspiration from the XR 1200 and it will compete against entry-level middleweight cruiser/roadsters from Royal Enfield, Jawa, Yezdi, Benelli and others.

The Harley-Davidson X440 has a neo-retro stance and it will derive power from an all-new 440 cc single-cylinder engine, which is oil cooled. It should be capable of producing 30-35 bhp and will be paired with a six-speed transmission and we do expect a slipper clutch to be offered as standard. It will be packed with features as you can clearly see in the images.

It will appeal to customers wanting to own a cruising machine with an upright riding posture. This is supported by neutral set footpegs and a wide single-piece seat. Expect the prices to start from Rs. 2.8 lakh (ex-showroom). It boasts 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels running on MRF rubber while the suspension duties are handled by upside-down front forks and traditional twin-sided shock absorbers at the rear.

The compact rear section comes with an oval-shaped LED tail lamp mounted on the rear fender just behind the seat and you could also see split rear grab rails. Other highlights are round-shaped black rearview mirrors, a circular LED headlamp with a horizontal LED Daytime Running Light bar, LED turn indicators and an all-digital instrument cluster that should support Bluetooth connectivity.

The front fender is rather chunky and the side-mounted exhaust system adds to the retro appeal. The fuel tank has a slim appearance in a square-ish profile and the graphic details are subtle. It also features dual-tone alloy wheels and braking will be handled by disc brake at the front and rear with the assistance of a dual-channel ABS system.

The blacked-out engine area and side panels further enhance the overall stance of the motorcycle. Upon arrival, the Harley-Davidson X440 will become the most affordable offering from the brand and it will play a significant role in garnering high volume sales.