Full-Size SUVs Sales March 2023 – Fortuner, Meridian, Gloster, Tiguan

In the month of March 2023, Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s Fortuner continued to reign supreme at the top of the sales charts as 3,108 units were sold against 2,984 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume increase of 4 per cent. The highly popular SUV has been a consistent seller for the brand over the years.

Despite the steady increase in its asking price, the Toyota Fortuner has been a commendable seller for the Japanese manufacturer. It is one of the key volume gatherers for Toyota alongside the Glanza, Innova Hycross and Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The next-generation Toyota Fortuner is expected to go on sale in the near future.

It will draw design inspiration from the soon-debuting global Tacoma and will be powered by a 2.8L diesel hybrid engine and will be underpinned by a new platform. The Skoda Kodiaq posted a domestic tally of 416 unit sales as against 125 units during the same period last year with a massive YoY surge of 233 per cent.

Full-Size SUVs (YoY) March 2023 Sales March 2022 Sales 1. Toyota Fortuner (4%) 3,108 2,984 2. Skoda Kodiaq (233%) 416 125 3. Jeep Meridian 285 – 4. MG Gloster (63%) 247 152 5. Volkswagen Tiguan (326%) 132 31 6. Citroen C5 Aircross 52 52

The Jeep Meridian finished in the third position behind the Fortuner and Kodiaq and recorded a total of 285 units. Only a few days ago, the Jeep Meridian Upland and Meridian X special editions were launched in India. These editions get a host of additional accessories and features. Their bookings have commenced across authorised dealerships and the deliveries will be imminent.

The MG Gloster covered the fourth position with a total of 247 unit sales last month as against 152 units during the corresponding month in 2022. This led to a YoY volume increase of 63 per cent. The Volkswagen Tiguan finished in the fourth position with 132 unit sales as against 31 units in March 2022 with a YoY positive sales growth of 326 per cent.

The Citroen C5 Aircross ended up sixth with a total of 52 units in a similar fashion to the same tally in March 2022.