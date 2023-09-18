Exclusive: 2024 Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Spied For The First Time

2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift is expected to launch in the first half of next year with cosmetic updates inside and out

Hyundai introduced the Alcazar in April 2021 and it is the long wheelbase version of the Creta with an added third row and design changes. The Alcazar competes against Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700 and others. The second largest car producer in the country appears to be working on a facelifted avatar of the Alcazar and here you see the first set of spy images.

In early 2024, Hyundai will introduce the facelifted Creta in the domestic market and thus the updated Alcazar could follow its debut. The spy shots show a test mule covering the front, side and rear profiles covered in a black wrap, hiding the cosmetic updates. The side profile will remain similar to the outgoing model and we do not expect any major changes in proportions too.

The prototype appears to be wearing a new set of alloy wheels while the thick chrome strip at the rear could be replaced by an LED light bar connecting the sleeker wraparound LED tail lamps. The front fascia could get visual revisions akin to the upcoming Creta facelift. Earlier this year, the Alcazar received RDE compliance with minor exterior updates.

Some of the highlights are a revised front grille, puddle lamp logo, six airbags as standard fitment, idle start/stop tech for improved fuel efficiency, etc. The equipment list will more likely be similar to the 2024 Creta and the chances of ADAS entering the lineup are high. The Hyundai Alcazar is currently priced between Rs. 16.77 lakh and Rs. 21.23 lakh (ex-showroom).

The facelift will be slightly expensive. As for the performance, the 1.5L turbo petrol mill introduced earlier this year will likely continue. It is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 160 PS at 5,500 rpm and 253 Nm of peak torque delivered at 1,500 to 3,500 rpm. The powertrain is mated to a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic unit.

The 1.5L four-cylinder CRDi diesel engine could stay put as well kicking out a maximum power output of 116 PS at 4,000 rpm and 250 Nm of peak torque delivered at 1,500 to 2,750 rpm. It is sold with a six-speed MT or a six-speed torque converter AT.