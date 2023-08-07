Hyundai Creta & Alcazar Adventure Editions Launched At Rs. 15.17 Lakh

Hyundai Creta and Alcazar Adventure Editions gain cosmetic enhancements and a new colour scheme; no mechanical changes made

Following their teaser images a couple of days ago, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced the launch of the Creta and Alcazar Adventure Editions in India with cosmetic enhancements and a new colour scheme. The special edition Creta is priced at Rs. 15.17 lakh for the SX and Rs. 17.89 lakh for the SX (O) trims.

The Hyundai Alcazar Adventure Edition costs Rs. 19.03 lakh for Platinum, Rs. 20.63 lakh for Signature (O), Rs. 19.99 lakh for Platinum diesel and Rs. 21.23 lakh for Signature (O) diesel (all prices, ex-showroom).Speaking on the launch, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said,

“Today, our SUVs kindle the spirit of adventure and wanderlust, exceeding the aspirations of our customers and fueling their lifestyle goals. The pursuit of epitomizing these aspirations gave rise to the creation of Adventure Edition that augments the go-anywhere DNA of our SUVs. Now, we are delighted to introduce this special edition for our most loved SUVs -CRETA and ALCAZAR.”

The Hyundai Creta and Alcazar Adventure Editions boast a rugged-looking exterior to add a distinct road presence. It is complemented by the introduction of the new Ranger Khaki paint scheme, which debuted in the Exter. The interior of both SUVs comes with an all-black theme featuring light Sage Green inserts and Adventure Edition seats.

Some of the main highlights are dashcam with dual camera, rugged door cladding, 3D Designer Adventure mats, Adventure Emblem on the fender and metal pedals. The exterior comprises a black finished front grille with the Hyundai logo, a dark chromed rear Hyundai logo, dark chrome Creta and Alcazar lettering, and black front and rear skid plates.

Customers will also get a blackened side sill, black finish to the roof rails and shark fin antenna, black fog lamp garnish on the Alcazar, blacked out wing mirrors, black tailgate garnish on the Alcazar, black finished alloy wheels, body-coloured door handles and black C-pillar garnish on the Creta, and so on.

The Hyundai Creta Adventure Edition has been made available in four single-tone colours namely Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey and the new Ranger Khaki) and two dual-tone options namely Atlas White with Abyss Black and new Ranger Khaki with Abyss Black. As for the Alcazar Adventure Edition, it gains four monotone colours (Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey and Ranger Khaki) and three two-tone shades (Atlas White with Abyss Black, new Ranger Khaki with Abyss Black and Titan Grey with Abyss Black).

With no performance changes, the Hyundai Creta Adventure Edition uses a 1.5L NA four-cylinder petrol engine developing 115 PS maximum power and 143.8 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed manual or an iVT. The Alcazar Adventure Edition is retailed with a 1.5L turbo petrol engine kicking out 160 PS and 253 Nm. It is mated to a six-speed MT or a seven-speed DCT. The 1.5L four-pot turbo diesel makes 116 PS and 250 Nm and is linked with a six-speed MT or a six-speed AT.