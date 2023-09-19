Citroen C3 Aircross Variant Wise Price & Features – Worth It?

Citroen has launched the C3 Aircross in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh. The mid-size SUV is available in three variants i.e. You, Plus and Max

Citroen C3 Aircross was recently launched in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The range is expected to go all the way up to Rs. 12.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Max variant but the official prices of the remaining variants will only be out next month and the deliveries will commence in October as well.

The mid-size SUV is only available in a single powertrain option comprising of a 1.2-litre Puretech turbo petrol engine putting out 110 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Let’s take a look at its variant-wise pricing and features on offer.

Citroen C3 Aircross SUV: The Base ‘YOU’ Variant

At a mouth-watering price point of Rs. 9.99 lakh, the entry-level You variant of Citroen C3 Aircross is only available with a 5-seater layout. In terms of styling as well as equipment on offer, it misses out on a number of things such as LED DRLs, roof rails, alloy wheels, touchscreen infotainment system, rear air vents and more. However, it gets keyless entry, electrically adjustable ORVMs, an all-black cabin, a flat folding rear seat, a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster along with the standard safety kit including front 2 airbags, ABS with EBD, TPMS and hill hold control.

Citroen C3 Aircross SUV: The Mid-Spec ‘PLUS’ Variant

While the exact price of the Plus variant is yet to be announced, as per the company it is expected to be in the range of Rs. 11.30 lakh to Rs. 11.45 lakh (ex-showroom). This mid-spec trim can be opted with the option of a 5 or 7-seater layout. Over the You, the Plus variant gets LED DRLs, roof rails, dual tone interior theme, a 10.3-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto paired to 4 speakers with connect car tech.

Citroen C3 Aircross SUV: The Top of the Line ‘MAX’ Variant

The top-spec Max trim is expected to be priced in the range of Rs. 11.95 lakh to Rs. 12.10 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the fully loaded version of the C3 Aircross SUV with all the bells and whistles. Over the Plus variant, it gets diamond cut alloy wheels, a shark fin antenna, front fog lamps, leather-wrapped steering wheel, adjustable rear headrests, rear centre armrest (5-seater only), rear wiper and washer, rearview camera and more. The Max trim also gets the 7-seat option in addition to the 5-sear standard layout.

In addition to this, the Plus and Max variants get the option of a Vibe Pack at an additional cost of Rs. 25,000 which adds factory-fitted cosmetic enhancements to the package. The dual-tone paint scheme option costs Rs. 20,000 (Plus & Max only), while the 5+2 Flexi Pro model will set you back by an additional Rs. 35,000. Despite lacking some key features, the prices of the midsize SUV are certainly competitive and if you are on a tight budget, it can be one of the good options in this segment.