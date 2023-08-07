Citroen C3 Aircross Drive Review & 250 Km Mileage Test – Video

Citroen C3 Aircross will be launched next month in India and it derives power from a 1.2L turbo petrol engine producing 110 PS and 190 Nm

Citroen India will announce the official prices of the C3 Aircross in the domestic market next month and its customer deliveries will begin in October 2023 across the country. Ahead of its much-awaited arrival, we drove the midsize SUV to give you an in-depth look into what is in store alongside explaining what is good and what is not.

In the review linked below, the mileage test result after getting behind the wheel of it for close to 250 km has also been revealed. The Citroen C3 Aircross is underpinned by the same CMP platform as the C3 compact hatchback and is heavily localised. Due to the high local content, it is expected to carry an aggressive price tag upon launch.

The midsize SUV will be available in five- and seven-seater configurations. A total of ten colour schemes will be on offer (four single-tone and six dual-tone shades). The French auto major will sell the model only in its fully-loaded Max trim. The C3 Aircross is positioned below the C5 Aircross to compete with Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

Other rivals are the soon-launching Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and MG Astor. As for the performance, the familiar 1.2L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine is utilised. It produces a maximum power output of 110 PS and 190 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked only with a six-speed manual transmission.

Citroen is expected to add an automatic transmission to the C3 Aircross’ lineup later. The equipment list comprises a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a three-spoke steering wheel with mounted control, a seven-inch digital instrument console and so on.

However, it misses out on a lot of key features such as push-button engine start/stop, powered driver seat, ventilated function, an electric sunroof, wireless charger, rear AC vents in five-seater, six airbags, etc. The C3 Aircross scores big on practicality and comfort as it has a ground clearance of 200 mm and the bootspace capacity stands at 444 litres for the five-seater and 511 litres for the seven-seater (third can be flat folded and removed completely).