Citroen C3 Aircross Official Variant & Feature Details, Launch Next Month

Citroen C3 Aircross will go on sale next month and it will be offered in five- and seven-seater layouts in a single fully-loaded Max trim

Citroen India currently has the C3 entry-level compact hatchback, the electric version of the C3 known as eC3 and the more premium C5 Aircross on sale in the domestic market. The brand has been quickly expanding its reach across the country as well as strengthening its product offerings in India. Next up, the C3 Aircross will be introduced:

Citroen C3 Aircross India Launch:

The midsize SUV will be launched in India sometime next month and its official bookings will commence during the same timeline. The customer deliveries will begin around October 2023 as Citroen plans to lure in buyers during this festive season.

Citroen C3 Aircross Price:

The SUV will be offered in five- and seven-seater configurations and is heavily localised carrying more than 90 per cent local content. Manufactured at the brand’s production facility in Tamil Nadu, it is expected to carry an aggressive price range. The five-seater could be priced at just under Rs. 12.5 lakh while the seven-seater could cost around Rs. 13.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Citroen C3 Aircross Engine, Performance & Specs:

It will derive power from the familiar 1.2L turbocharged petrol engine, found in the C3 compact hatchback. It develops a maximum power output of 110 PS and 190 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed manual transmission only. An automatic unit will join the lineup later.

Citroen C3 Aircross Mileage:

The French manufacturer has claimed that the C3 Aircross will have a fuel efficiency of 18.5 kmpl.

Citroen C3 Aircross Dimensions:

The C3 Aircross measures a length of 4,323 mm, a width of 1,796 mm and a height of 1,669 mm with a wheelbase length of 2,671 mm and a ground clearance of 200 mm. The five-seater has a bootspace capacity of 444 litres while the seven-seater, which can be flat-folded and removed, enables a boot volume of up to 511 litres.

Citroen C3 Aircross Variant & Features

The French manufacturer will offer the C3 Aircross only in a fully-loaded Max grade with both seating options. Here we have mentioned the features that will be available: dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, HHA, TPMS, reverse parking camera and sensors, rear centre armrest in the five-seater, electrically adjustable ORVMs, tilt adjustable steering wheel, manual height adjustment for driver seat, keyless entry, halogen headlights, LED DRLs, 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, front fog lamps, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto interface, a seven-inch digital cluster, four-speaker audio, in-car connected technology, one-touch auto down for all windows and so on.

Citroen C3 Aircross Colours:

A total of ten colour schemes will be offered (four single-tone and six dual-tone). They are Polar White, Steel Grey, Platinum Grey, Cosmo Blue, Polar White with Grey Roof, Polar White with Blue Roof, Steel Grey with White Roof, Steel Grey with Blue Roof, Platinum Grey with White Roof and Cosmo Blue with White Roof.

Citroen C3 Aircross Interior:

The light-coloured interior theme is accompanied by a floating touchscreen sitting in the middle, a three-spoke steering wheel, usable space on the centre console below the manual AC controls, roof-mounted air conditioning vents for the second and third-row passengers with blower control, a traditional gear lever and plenty of cubby holes and spaces.

Citroen C3 Aircross Rivals:

The Citroen C3 Aircross will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and others in the highly competitive midsize SUV segment.