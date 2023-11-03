Big Discounts On Citroen Cars This Diwali – Up To Rs. 2 Lakh

Citroen offers discounts of up to Rs. 2 lakh on the C5 Aircross this month while the C3 and C3 Aircross also get huge benefits

The festive season has often been credited for recording high volume sales courtesy of the positive buying sentiments amongst customers. Thus, to capitalise on the opportunity provided, automakers are stepping in with lucrative discount deals and benefits. Here we have covered one such with the Citroen brand as the discounts are too good to resist.

The French manufacturer is offering discounts and total benefits of up to Rs. 2 lakh. The recently launched C3 Aircross midsize SUV, C3 compact hatchback and the more premium C5 Aircross SUV are part of the getting offers. The discounts and benefits we are mentioning here may vary based on the stock availability and the region of accessibility, so contact your nearby dealerships for reassurance.

1. Citroen C3:

All the offers being said here are only valid for the month of November 2023 as Citroen looks to target good sales numbers during the Diwali period. The five-seater hatchback comes with benefits of up to Rs. 99,000 along with a five-year extended warranty free of charge. Customers will also get the option to start paying for the vehicle through EMI from next year but only via Kotak Finance.

The Citroen C3 is sold in two powertrain choices as the 1.2L NA petrol mill produces 82 hp and 115 Nm while the more powerful turbo version kicks out 110 hp and 190 Nm. The former is linked with a five-speed manual transmission while the latter is paired with a six-speed MT.

2. Citroen C3 Aircross:

Just like its smaller sibling, the Citroen C3 Aircross comes with benefits of up to Rs. 99,000 as well. The midsize SUV is already priced competitively in India and it takes on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, etc. It can be had as a five or a seven seater with the latter allowing for the removable of the third row entirely to facilitate more bootspace.

3. Citroen C5 Aircross:

Within the Citroen range, the C5 Aircross is the most lucrative as it gets benefits of up to Rs. 2 lakh this month for the units produced in 2022. The brand made its local debut with the five-seater a couple of years ago and it derives power from a 2.0L diesel engine delivering 177 hp and 400 Nm.