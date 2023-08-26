All-New TVS X Electric Scooter – Top 5 Key Things To Know

TVS X has a claimed riding range of 140 km on a single charge and it can do 0-40 kmph in 2.6 seconds and has a top speed of 105 kmph

TVS Motor Company introduced the X electric scooter a couple of days ago in Dubai with futuristic styling and advanced technologies. Here we have brought you all the key info in our top five list:

1. Price & Delivery Details:

The TVS X electric scooter has been positioned above the iQube range and is priced at Rs. 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). Why so hefty price tag you may ask? Due to its technical specifications, it does not qualify for FAME incentives. The customer deliveries will commence in November 2023.

2. Performance & Range:

The zero-emission scooter is equipped with a 7 kW electric motor, which is capable of 11 kW peak power, and a 3.8 kWh battery pack. It has a claimed riding range of 140 km on a single charge and thus it will compete against Ola S1 Air, Ather 450X, Hero’s Vida V1 and others in the highly competitive segment. The positioning of the battery pack and the charging port in the middle meant that the floorboard could not accommodate your typical everyday carry.

It is capable of 3 kW fast charging and can replenish back to 50 per cent in half an hour while the regular home socket does zero to 80 per cent in three hours and 40 minutes. The X is claimed to do 0-40 kmph in 2.6 seconds and 0-60 kmph in 4.5 seconds and has claimed a top speed of 105 kmph.

3. Design & Platform:

The TVS X is underpinned by a brand new Xleton platform, which could be used in future electrified models as well. As for the design, the electric scooter is the production version of the Creon Electric concept showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. It has a commanding road presence with an aggressive front end and futuristic styling cues all around.

4. 10.2-Inch Touchscreen Display:

The largest infotainment screen on any production scooter in India comes with a host of features. For added convenience, it is tiltable and you can readily browse the internet and stream videos with options such as YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels. The trip and ride details are well put together while the music functionalities and safety-related features are also available.

5. Advanced Features:

The TVS X comes with keyless ignition, an anti-theft alarm, three different ride modes, regenerative braking system, adjustable levers, cruise control, LED lighting all around, front and rear disc brakes assisted by a single-channel ABS system and premium switchgear.