TVS X Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs. 2.49 Lakh

TVS X electric scooter has a claimed riding range of 140 km on a single charge; does zero to 40 kmph in just 2.6 seconds

TVS Motor Company has today hosted the global debut of the production version of the Creon Electric concept at a grand event in Dubai right in front of the world-famous Burj Khalifa. Christened the TVS X, it is underpinned by a brand new Xleton architecture and boasts a futuristic design language. The zero-emission scooter will be positioned above the iQube in the brand’s domestic EV lineup.

As we predicted earlier, the scooter defines a new range of electric scooters from the Hosur-based manufacturer, which has endured tremendous success with the iQube range. The TVS X comes equipped with advanced technologies and a horizontally positioned TFT instrument console that shows multiple information including remaining charge, ride modes and connectivity options.

Additionally, the 10.2-inch screen is also tiltable for added convenience. The company has claimed that the X has 2.5 times more vertical, torsional and lateral stiffness compared to typical scooters out on the road. Thus, ensuring high safety standards. The equipment list comprises what TVS claims to be the next-generation single-channel anti-lock braking system, smart hill hold function and intelligent cruise control.

The TVS X electric scooter features a 3.8 kWh battery pack and a 7 kW permanent magnet synchronous motor and is claimed to have a top speed of 105 kmph. The zero to 40 kmph acceleration time stands at 2.6 seconds. The advanced thermal management system (air-cooled) combines air with phase change material (first in class) for high efficiency. There are three riding modes available: Stealth, Stride and Xonic – each with different graphics on the cluster.

The zero-emission scooter is claimed to achieve zero to 50 per cent charge in just half an hour while the zero to 80 per cent can be reached in three hours and forty minutes when plugged into a home charger. The selective regeneration braking system will aid in harnessing the energy for improved range and efficiency.

The TVS X has a claimed riding range of 140 km on a single charge and it features an offset monoshock suspension at the rear. The front end comprises a vertical LED headlamp, twin square-shaped LED lights, sharp LED turn indicators mounted on the lower portion of the apron, razor-sharp body panels and black-finished alloy wheels.

It has a long wheelbase and a compact rear end while the split seat setup, sporty body graphics, chunky front fender, rear tyre hugger, a wide handlebar and sharp-looking rearview mirrors are other highlights. It is capable of 3.3 kW fast charging. The TVS X will compete against Ola S1 Air, Ather 450X, Hero Vida V1 and others and its deliveries will commence in November 2023. The official bookings are open tonight!

The 10.25-inch screen is capable of video streaming, turn-by-turn navigation, and loads of connected and personalisation tech. TVS has priced the X at Rs. 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom) as it does not attract any FAME incentives.