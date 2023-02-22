8 All New SUVs Launching This Year – Maruti, Honda, Toyota, Kia

Car brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Kia, Honda and Toyota will launch new SUVs soon in India and here we have a complete list

Over the next few months, car manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Kia, Honda and Toyota will launch a host of new SUVs in the domestic market and here we have listed all of them:

1. Maruti Suzuki Fronx:

The five-seater will launch in April 2023 and it will be sold through Nexa premium outlets. The compact SUV coupe is based on the Baleno and shares the Heartect platform. It derives power from a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be packed with features.

2. Maruti Suzuki Jimny:

The five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny will go on sale in May or June 2023 and it will compete against the upcoming five-door versions of the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha. It will be equipped with a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine, paired with a five-speed MT or a four-speed AT transferring power to all four wheels as standard.

3. Honda Midsize SUV:

The Honda midsize SUV will take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, etc. The five-seater will be underpinned by the modified version of Amaze’s platform and will have a lot in common with the City as well. It will use a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol and a 1.5-litre strong hybrid petrol engine. It will debut in the coming months before market entry in late 2023.

4. Tata Punch CNG:

The Tata Punch CNG will reach showrooms in the second half of this year and it will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine. The CNG mode will enable lesser power and torque with improved mileage and the twin-cylinder technology won’t sacrifice the bootspace.

5. Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG:

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG will become the first CNG model in its segment upon arrival in the coming months. It will feature the familiar 1.5-litre four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine and will be available in multiple variants.

6. Hyundai Micro SUV:

Later this year, Hyundai is expected to introduce a micro SUV to compete against Tata Punch. It will sit on the Grand i10 Nios’ platform and will share the engine and powertrain options with it.

7. Toyota Coupe SUV:

The upcoming coupe SUV from Toyota will be based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. It will sit alongside the Glanza as the brand’s new volume offering and will share the platform, engine and equipment list with its Maruti Suzuki sibling.

8. Kia Seltos Facelift:

By the middle of this year, Kia is expected to launch the facelifted Seltos in India and it will feature a heavily revised front fascia and an updated rear. It will come with a new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing around 160 PS and will be linked with a six-speed MT or a seven-speed DCT.