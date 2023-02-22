7 Upcoming Midsize Electric SUVs – Maruti, Hyundai To Tata

A host of midsize electric SUVs is waiting to arrive over the next two years and here we have covered all the necessary details

The midsize electric SUV segment will see plenty of action in the coming years as a slew of new models is waiting in the pipeline. Here we discuss all the upcoming launches:

1. Hyundai Creta EV:

Hyundai plans to launch as many as eight electric vehicles in India by 2028 and some of them are already here. The electrified midsize SUV will likely be based on the next-generation Creta and it could be underpinned by the heavily localised E-GMP platform. Its production is expected to start in late 2024 before the market arrival in 2025 to compete against the upcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX and others.

2. Mahindra XUV800:

The Mahindra XUV800 could source its battery cells from VW and it could be sold in FWD and AWD configurations upon launch next year. It will be equipped with Mahindra’s new born electric skateboard platform and could become the first model from the brand to do so. It will have several commonalities with the XUV700 and will have a coupe silhouette.

3. Maruti Suzuki eVX:

The Maruti Suzuki eVX concept was displayed at the 2033 Auto Expo last month and its production model will be launched by the middle of this decade. It will be based on a dedicated skateboard platform and will have a coupe-like roofline. It will announce a new staying direction for the largest carmaker in India and the interior will be packed with advanced technologies.

4. Toyota Electric SUV:

The Maruti Suzuki eVX will give rise to an electric SUV from Toyota by 2025 and it could be offered in single and dual electric motor setup as its sibling. The exterior could be influenced by the bZX sold in the global markets and expect the claimed range driving to be over 500 km on a single charge for both models.

5. Tata Harrier EV:

The Tata Harrier EV will be launched next year in India and the prototype displayed at Auto Expo will make its way to production with few changes. Interestingly, it harbingers a new design philosophy for the Mumbai-based brand that could be used in the Nexon facelift. It could become the first Tata EV to offer a 4WD system courtesy of a dual motor configuration – one driving each wheel. It will sit on the heavily modified OMEGA platform to meet electrification needs.

6. Tata Curvv:

The Tata Curvv was showcased in its concept form last year before the arrival of the near-production prototype at the 2023 Auto Expo. It will be first available in its ICE guise powered by the next generation 1.2-litre turbocharged DI petrol engine before the debut of the ICE sibling down the line.

7. Kia Seltos EV:

The electric version of the Seltos has long been in the rumour mill and it could be launched in the near future. It could share the battery options with the Kona EV and will have a lot in common with the upcoming Creta EV.