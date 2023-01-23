Tata Harrier EV To Launch Next Year – What We Know So Far

Tata Harrier EV will more likely enter production in 2024 and will be offered with a dual motor setup enabling 4WD configuration

Tata Motors revealed a pavilion of new cars and concepts at the recently concluded 2023 Auto Expo in Greater Noida. What made them special is that some of them were in their near-production guises such as the Curvv, Sierra EV and Harrier EV. The Curvv coupe SUV and the electrified version of the Harrier are expected to be launched as early as next year in India.

The Harrier EV did come as a big surprise at the 16th edition of the motoring exhibition. The five-seater electric SUV sits on the modified version of the OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) architecture taking inputs from the Gen 2 platform. Despite being an ICE platform, it has been re-engineered with a flat floor and changes to the fuel tank area.

The homegrown manufacturer has confirmed that the Harrier EV will be available in dual motor configuration, effectively giving the nameplate a 4WD layout for the first time. It could also become the first Tata EV to feature a twin electric motor setup. It will also be capable of V2L and V2V functions and thus enhancing its practicality.

The exterior comprises a redesigned front fascia with a new LED light bar covering the width, a new shut-off front grille, a new front bumper, new headlamp housing, .EV badge on the front fenders, smart door handles, futuristic-looking wheels, revised tail lamps with a horizontal LED light bar, updated rear bumper, and a lot more.

The Harrier EV does share a lot with its IC-engined sibling but has good enough changes to differentiate itself as a zero-emission vehicle and the prototype showcased could make its way into final production the way it is, except for some minor changes. The interior will be upmarket with the presence of a large touchscreen infotainment system and connective tech.

Tata did not reveal any technical details of the Harrier EV but we do expect it to have a range of more than 500 km on a single charge and it could be positioned above the Nexon EV Max. It will also be capable of fast charging.