4 Upcoming Kia Electric Cars You Should Know (Including 3 SUVs)

In the list of possible upcoming Kia electric cars, we have explained about models like an electric RV, EV9 and Seltos EV

Kia India is expected to bring in a slew of new electrified vehicles over the next few years and here we have explained about the possible arrivals:

1. Kia AY EV:

Kia is widely reported to be working on a new SUV with boxy proportions and it will only be launched in the near future with both ICE and EV options. Codenamed Kia AY, it could be positioned above the Sonet and below the Seltos in the brand’s domestic lineup. Despite its off-roader like looks, it may not get a 4WD system in its petrol guise. While the ICE Kia AY could be launched in 2025, the EV could take a little while later to arrive.

2. Kia EV9:

The company showcased the EV9 concept at the 2023 Auto Expo and just a while later, the production-spec seven-seater EV9 flagship electric SUV made its global debut. Underpinned by the E-GMP architecture, the Kia EV9 has a claimed driving range of more than 540 km in the WLTP cycle. It is packed with features including Highway Driving Pilot (HDP) system and Level 3 ADAS technology.

The design is based on the Opposites United philosophy and the SUV measures a length of 5.01 metres, a width of 1.98 metres and a height of 1.75 metres. Reports indicate that the Kia EV9 has been considered for launch in India.

3. Kia Seltos EV:

Kia recently introduced the Seltos facelift in India. Considering that the midsize SUV space will be brimmed with EVs over the next two to three years, we can expect the Seltos EV to be launched as well to take on the upcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX and its Toyota derivative, Mahindra XUV.e8, Tata Curvv EV and much more. The Kia EV3 concept unveiled a few days ago could influence the design of the upcoming zero-emission SUV.

4. Kia Electric RV:

The South Korean auto major previously confirmed that an electric RV (MPV) is in the works for India. It will be launched in 2025 and Kia is investing around Rs. 2,000 crore for its EV business. The E-GMP platform could also be localised for use in new electric vehicles in the distant future.