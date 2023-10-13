4 New Compact SUVs Launching Soon In India – Kia To Toyota

In the coming months, new compact SUVs are waiting to enter the Indian market from brands like Toyota, Kia, Tata and Mahindra

As many as four new compact SUVs are expected to launch in India in the coming months and here we have explained to you all the key details:

1. Toyota Taisor:

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is expected to go on sale in the coming months and it will be a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. It will have identical proportions and coupe-like roofline as the Fronx as only minor exterior and interior changes are likely. It will be powered by a 1.2L NA petrol and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission options.

It will be positioned above the Glanza premium hatchback and below the Urban Cruiser Hyryder to fill the void created by the Urban Cruiser compact SUV (based on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza), which was discontinued late last year. With the Japanese manufacturer recording good sales numbers lately, the Taisor could help in further upping the monthly volumes.

2. Kia Sonet Facelift:

The facelifted Kia Sonet will hit showrooms in early 2024 and only a few months ago, the updated Seltos made its market debut. The revised Sonet will feature a redesigned front fascia and a rear end sticking by the design cues found in the latest crop of Kia SUVs. The interior is also believed to get a big update and new features will be made available.

3. Tata Punch EV:

The Tata Punch EV has been caught testing multiple times on public roads and it will go on sale in the coming months. It will adopt the Ziptron technology and will have a charging port on the front fender while the exterior will get notable updates to differentiate itself from its ICE sibling. The cabin will have several commonalities with the facelifted Nexon EV. Expect the driving range to be up to 350 km on a single charge.

4. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift:

The facelifted Mahindra XUV300 will also be introduced early next year and it will draw design inspiration from the XUV700 and the upcoming BE range of EVs. The interior will come with a larger touchscreen and perhaps, a digital cluster could also be offered. The existing powertrain lineup will likely continue.