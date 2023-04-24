3 Car Launches Waiting To Happen This Week – All Details

Citroen C3 Aircross will make its world debut on April 27 and it will likely go on sale in the coming months in India

Over the next few days, we are expected to see as many as three new car launches in India. The MG Comet’s prices will be revealed in a couple of days while the global debut of the Citroen C3 Aircross will happen on April 27, 2023.

1. MG Comet EV:

MG Motor India will announce the official prices of the Comet EV on April 26. It will be offered in multiple variants and will likely have a starting price of around Rs. 10 lakh. The MG Comet will become the smallest passenger car upon arrival and will be equipped with a 17.3 kWh Li-ion battery pack and an electric motor mounted on the front axle. The two-door four-seater will have a claimed driving range of 230 km on a single charge.

2. Citroen C3 Aircross:

On April 27, 2023 Citroen will unveil the C3 Aircross and it will pertain to domestic as well as international markets. The five-seater will be underpinned by the familiar CMP platform found in the C3 compact hatchback. It draws plenty of design inspiration from the C3 and will be more upscale. It will use a 1.2L turbo petrol engine kicking out 110 PS and 190 Nm.

3. Tata Altroz CNG:

The CNG version of the Tata Altroz debuted at the 2023 Auto Expo in January alongside the Punch CNG. Tata has officially commenced bookings for the Altroz CNG across dealerships and its deliveries have been confirmed to begin next month. We do expect the prices of the Tata Altroz CNG to be announced in the coming days or early May 2023.

The equipment list will boast a sunroof, a micro switch, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, leather seat upholstery, a reverse parking camera, rain-sensing wipers, ambient lighting function, cruise control, flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, adjustable headrests and so on.

It will be powered by a 1.2L NA petrol engine developing 84 PS and 113 Nm in petrol mode and 77 PS and 97 Nm in CNG mode. It will be paired with a five-speed manual transmission only. One of the key highlights of the Tata Altroz CNG will be the presence of a twin cylinder technology as the bootspace won’t be sacrificed due to clever packaging.