Tata Altroz iCNG Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch

The deliveries of the Tata Altroz iCNG will commence in May 2023; bookings open across dealerships for a token of Rs. 21,000

Tata Motors has today announced the commencement of bookings for the iCNG version of the Altroz premium hatchback in the domestic market. The Altroz iCNG is equipped with the country’s first twin-cylinder CNG tech and its reservations are taken for an initial token of Rs. 21,000 at the nearest authorised dealerships.

The homegrown manufacturer says that it aims to increase the acceptance of CNG cars in India, similar to petrol and diesel cars with its range of iCNG offerings. It must be noted that Tata already sells the Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG in India as the Altroz becomes the third model within the brand’s domestic portfolio to feature a factory-fitted CNG kit.

The Tata Altroz iCNG made its debut alongside the Punch iCNG at the Auto Expo 2023 in January 2023. The presence of twin-cylinder CNG technology enhances its practicality as the bootspace can be used without compromises. The deliveries of the Tata Altroz iCNG will begin next month and the iCNG variant expands the Altroz’s range further.

The twin-cylinder technology enables a total water capacity of 60 litres (30L for each cylinder) and they are positioned below the luggage area to ensure a large usable boot space. In addition, the single ECU is said to ensure a seamless and jerk-free drive experience while shifting from petrol to CNG mode or vice versa.

The Altroz iCNG can be started directly in CNG mode and the additional safety features include thermal incident protection, gas leak detection feature and a micro switch to ensure the car is switched off at the time of refuelling. Tata has also confirmed that the bi-fuel model will have a standard vehicle warranty of three years or one lakh km.

The Altroz iCNG will be sold in a total of four variants namely XE, XM+, XZ and XZ+ and in four paint schemes: Opera Blue, Downtown Red, Arcade Grey and Avenue White. The Altroz iCNG will also be equipped with leatherette seats, iRA connected car tech, cruise control, automatic headlamps and a lot more.

It will be powered by the familiar 1.2L NA petrol engine developing 86 PS and 113 Nm in petrol mode, and 77 PS and 97 Nm in CNG mode. The powertrain will be paired only with a five-speed manual transmission. The Altroz iCNG will compete directly against the CNG versions of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Toyota Glanza.