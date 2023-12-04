2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Teased Again Showing Exterior Updates

The 2024 Kia Sonet facelift will make its global debut on December 14 with a slew of revisions inside and out; no mechanical changes are expected

Kia India will officially host the global debut of the facelifted Sonet on December 14, 12 noon at Hotel JW Marriott, Aerocity, New Delhi. The second teaser video of the updated compact SUV has been released on its social media platforms giving us a sneak peek of its exterior changes. The popular five-seater will also gain several new features inside the cabin.

The new teaser as well as the old one reveals the presence of a redesigned hexagonal front grille section with new inserts and a slimmer headlamp section as Kia opts to stay put with the traditional layout instead of a split unit. The 2024 Kia Sonet gets more prominent C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights and a revised bumper with a wider air intake positioned lowly.

The LED fog lamp housing is also brand new. While the overall proportions and side profile remain the same as the outgoing model, newly designed alloy wheels will be present. The rear gains C-shaped LED tail lamp signatures connected by a horizontal light bar as in the Seltos facelift.

The rear bumper is also updated with new inserts and the Sonet writing and Kia corporate badge can be seen on the tailgate. On the inside, a black theme is complemented by a floating touchscreen infotainment system similar to the Seltos and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

The features list will comprise a 360-degree camera system, a wireless smartphone charger, a single-pane sunroof, ventilated front seats, cruise control, automatic climate control, six airbags, parking sensors at the front and rear and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

It will likely offer ADAS in the top-spec trims in a similar fashion to its sibling the Hyundai Venue. With no mechanical changes, the 1.2L NA three-cylinder petrol, a 1.0L turbo three-cylinder petrol and a 1.5L four-cylinder diesel mill will continue. The transmission options will include a five-speed MT, a six-speed iMT and a seven-speed DCT. The prices of the new Sonet are expected to be announced in the weeks following its debut.