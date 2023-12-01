2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Teased For The First Time, Coming Soon

The 2024 Kia Sonet Facelift has been teased for the first time on social media ahead of its market debut this month

Kia India has released the first teaser video of the facelifted Sonet ahead of its global debut on December 14. The official prices will be announced in the coming months. The five-seater SUV was introduced just over three years ago and the upcoming facelift marks the first significant update for the popular model.

The teaser shows the presence of some of the design elements we have already seen on test prototypes. It will continue to rival Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Nissan Magnite, Tata Punch and Renault Kiger. The 2024 Kia Sonet will get big revisions inside and out, and the teaser gives an early preview.

Sticking by the latest Opposites United styling language, the updated Kia Sonet comes with a redesigned front fascia boasting a revised grille section with new inserts and surrounds, new LED headlamps with more prominent C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, a new bumper with wider air intake, new horizontal LED fog lamps and the Kia corporate badge sits on the bonnet.

New colour schemes, a set of newly designed alloy wheels, wraparound LED tail lamps with new graphics, a connected light bar, an updated bumper and tailgate, etc will be the other highlights. The teaser indicates the presence of a floating touchscreen infotainment system in a similar fashion to the facelifted Seltos while the instrument console will also be updated.

The equipment list will comprise a revised dashboard and centre console, Bose audio as seen in the teaser, six airbags as standard, use of more premium surface materials, new upholstery, new switchgear, etc. The South Korean auto major will also offer ADAS-based driver-assistive and safety technologies in the top-spec trims as the Hyundai Venue.

Under the bonnet, the same 1.2L petrol, the 1.0L turbocharged petrol and the 1.5L diesel engines will continue. The transmission options will include a five-speed manual, a six-speed iMT, a six-speed auto and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic unit. Expect a minor price hike over the outgoing model.