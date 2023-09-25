2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Spied Again Clearly With Many New Details

The 2024 Kia Sonet facelift will likely go on sale early next year and it will get a host of cosmetic updates and new features

Kia India is currently developing the facelifted version of the Sonet and its spy images have been caught on camera in India as well as abroad. The updated compact SUV will get an assortment of changes inside and out as it will look to firmly compete against main rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, the recently facelifted Tata Nexon, the Hyundai Venue and others.

The 2024 Kia Sonet comes with a redesigned front fascia and rear end taking plenty of inspiration from the revised Seltos and global crop of Kia SUVs. Up front, the new model gains sharper three-tier LED headlamps with new integrated LED Daytime Running Lights. The new grille section has black chrome inserts and a new vertically stacked lighting system.

The exterior also features a more muscular bonnet, a set of newly designed 16-inch alloy wheels, new side character lines, C-shaped LED tail lamps connected by a light bar, updated front and rear bumpers, a tweaked tailgate, new air intakes at the front and so on. We do not expect any dimensional changes as the wheelbase, ground clearance and bootspace will likely remain identical.

Not a lot has changed on the inside but the spy video shows the presence of new black and brown seat upholstery, and new trims around the vertical HVAC vents and around the gear lever area. The multifunctional flat-bottom steering wheel, a floating touchscreen infotainment system and an all-digital instrument console have been carried over.

The camouflage across the door trims suggests that there could be some changes. The equipment list will comprise front parking sensors, a 360-degree camera system, a wireless smartphone charger, six airbags, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Kia’s UVO Connect tech, central armrest and a lot more.

The South Korean auto major may continue with the existing powertrain lineup comprising a 1.0L turbo petrol, a 1.2L NA petrol and a 1.5L diesel engine option. The prices will be slightly higher than the outgoing model as the base variant could cost Rs. 7.9 lakh and it may go up to Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom).