2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Spied Testing Again With New Design

Kia Sonet facelift will go on sale in early 2024 in the domestic market and it will get a number of revisions inside and out

More spy shots of what appears to be the Kia Sonet’s facelift have emerged and this time it was captured on the Airport Road in Bangalore. Here’s what we could derive from the pictures.

Design

The side profile and the doors look the same while the alloy wheels sport a new design that looks good. The front headlights appear to have a new design with a DRL surrounding it on the top and outer edges. The air dam at the bottom seems to be larger while the rest of the front will be clad with Kia’s signature tiger-nose grille. The rear design seems to be inspired by the recently updated Kia Seltos and has L-shaped LED taillights that are probably connected by an LED bar and also a high-mounted stop lamp below the spoiler.

Engine and Transmission

The Engine and transmission options will be carried over from the current model which means it will get a 1.2-litre NA petrol that comes with a 5-speed manual only, a 1.0-litre turbo petrol coupled to a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT, and lastly a 1.5-litre turbo diesel mated to a 6-speed iMT or a 6-speed torque converter.

Interior And Features

The Kia Sonet will be a feature-rich SUV that will come with a 10.25-inch infotainment system with smartphone connectivity like wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, a 10.25-inch digital instrument console, front ventilated seats, auto climate control, rear AC vents, cruise control, sunroof, wireless charger, and paddle shifters amongst others. The cabin will gain a number of revisions including an updated dashboard and centre console.

Safety

The Kia Sonet has not been crash-tested but Kia has equipped it with 4 airbags as standard across all variants along with ABS and EBD. On the higher variants, you get tyre pressure monitoring, ESP, hill hold, and traction control.

Rivals

The Kia Sonet has a lot of rivals in the form of Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.