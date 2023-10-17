2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Exterior Leaked Fully Ahead Of Debut

Get an early glimpse of the Kia Sonet facelift! Spy pictures of the China-spec model give us clues about the upcoming compact SUV

South Korean car manufacturer Kia is all set to revamp its popular sub-4-metre SUV, the Kia Sonet. Launched back in 2020, this feisty little crossover has quickly captured hearts and roads alike. Now, as the end of 2023 rolls around the corner, the Sonet is ready for a midlife facelift, and we’ve got the scoop on what’s about to hit the streets!

Spy pictures of the international (China-spec) version of the upcoming Kia Sonet facelift have emerged online, revealing all details about its exterior design. This version is slightly longer than 4 metres. As per sources, the Indian version will be different altogether in the styling department.

The facelifted Sonet will boast freshly designed LED headlamps and LED daytime running lights in an inverted L-shaped design, which adds a modern and distinctive touch to its persona. At the back, it will feature connected LED tail lamps, akin to its Seltos facelift sibling. The prototype model in the images flaunts mesmerizing 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, showcasing an enchanting diamond-cut pattern.

We also see roof rails, a single-pane sunroof, and a shark fin antenna in these images, enhancing both practicality and aesthetics. The interior isn’t visible in these spy shots, but there are a lot of speculations going around. The cabin is expected to get a breath of fresh air with new upholstery promising a more premium and comfortable feel. Adorning the dashboard would be a dual-screen setup, featuring a digital instrument cluster and an updated touchscreen infotainment system.

The refreshed Sonet will continue to get premium features like ventilated front seats, automatic climate controls, rear AC vents, and connected tech, ensuring a pleasant journey for all aboard. Safety will be upgraded though, with whispers of the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) possibly gracing the top-tier variants. Also, we expect 6 airbags will likely be standard on the compact SUV.

The engine lineup remains true to the current offerings; buyers would be able to choose from the trio of engines – a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The multitude of transmission options will continue to be offered as well – 5-speed manual, 6-speed iMT manual, 6-speed torque-converter automatic, and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

After its launch, expected to happen within a few months, the Kia Sonet facelift will continue its battle in the compact SUV arena, competing against worthy adversaries like Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, and Tata Nexon. The prices will bump up slightly, but the upgraded design and features would more than justify that.