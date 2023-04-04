2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Rendered Based On Spy Shots

2023 Tata Nexon facelift rendered here shows an evolutionary approach to design based on the Curvv; likely launch in the coming months

Tata Motors has been developing a trio of facelifted models for the domestic market. The updated versions of the Harrier, Safari and Nexon have already been caught testing multiple times. The Nexon facelift could be the first one to arrive as it will more likely go on sale in the third quarter of this calendar year.

The Nexon made its local debut back in 2017 and the launch of the heavily revised model in early 2020 really set the tone for the compact SUV becoming the best seller in its segment. The Nexon contributes to the majority of the brand’s monthly volume numbers and along with the Punch, it helps Tata register consistent sales to finish third in the manufacturers’ sales table.

The homegrown manufacturer is known for regularly updating its models as variant expansion and inclusion of special editions are performed often. The second mid-life update for the Nexon will be subjected to a host of revisions inside and out while the equipment list will gain new features and technologies.

Here we have brought you a spy shot based rendering of the 2023 Tata Nexon showing its side profile and rear. The updated Tata Nexon takes design inspiration from the Curvv as evident from the sharper character lines, new belt line, horizontal LED light bar connecting the sleeker LED tail lamps, revised bumper and a more prominent skid plate, sculpted tailgate, newly designed 16-inch alloy wheels, etc can be clearly seen.

The front fascia will receive a full-width LED light bar, a sportier grille section and new headlamps similar to the Curvv amongst other changes. The cabin is expected to feature a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system and an all-digital instrument console that debuted in the 2023 Harrier and Safari. A bigger sunroof, 360-degree camera system and perhaps ADAS could be offered.

As for the performance, a new 1.2L turbocharged petrol engine developing a maximum power output of 125 hp and 225 Nm of peak torque will be utilised. The existing 1.5L four-cylinder diesel engine will likely stay put developing 110 hp and 260 Nm.