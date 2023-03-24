4 Upcoming Tata Nexon Rivals In India – Maruti, Hyundai, Toyota

Tata Nexon compact SUV is expected to see new competition over the next couple of years and here we have talked about some of its upcoming rivals

The Tata Nexon has really established itself in the compact SUV segment over the years. The best-seller for Tata was also the most sold SUV in the country last year and currently, Tata is working on a heavily updated version of the sub-4m SUV, which will only launch next year. Here we have explained about four of the upcoming rivals for the Tata Nexon:

1. Hyundai Micro SUV:

Hyundai has been caught testing an all-new micro SUV based on the Grand i10 Nios and Aura’s platform in Korea as well as India. It will become the next big launch from the second largest car producer in the country. It will draw design cues from the global Casper and will derive power from a 1.2L NA petrol engine, paired with a five-speed MT or an AMT.

It will directly compete against Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger but will also take on some entry-level and mid-spec variants of the Nexon.

2. Kia AY:

Kia already sells the Sonet compact SUV in India and the upcoming AY will be another sub-four-metre model but with a more lifestyle off-roader look. It is said to have an upright front fascia, muscular wheel arches and tall pillars but won’t likely get a 4WD variant. It will spawn both ICE and EV iterations, and the former will arrive in 2025. It could take on the mid- and top-end variants of the Nexon.

3. Toyota Coupe SUV:

Toyota is yet to fill the void created by the discontinuation of the Urban Cruiser compact SUV. Later this year or in early 2024, the Japanese manufacturer will introduce an SUV coupe based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. It is expected to be inspired by the design of the Yaris Cross sold in the international markets.

4. Maruti Suzuki Fronx:

Maruti Suzuki will introduce the Fronx compact SUV coupe next month in India. It is based on the same platform as the Baleno and will be powered by a 1.2L NA petrol and a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with manual and AMT transmission choices. It will share the equipment list with Baleno.