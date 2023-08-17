2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Clocks 31,700+ Bookings In Just A Month

Nearly 55 per cent of the total bookings (17,412 bookings) have been received for the HTX and above high-spec trims; Pewter Olive is the most preferred amongst buyers

Kia India recorded over 13,400 bookings for the Seltos facelift within 24 hours since the bookings opened. The pre-launch reservations commenced on July 14, 2023 and within a month of its announcement, the midsize SUV has garnered 31,716 orders – underlining its popularity and good reception of the new model.

The 2023 Kia Seltos is priced at Rs. 10.89 lakh for the base variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 19.99 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the range-topping variant. Compared to the old model, the updated SUV comes with a host of revisions inside and out and a new powertrain has joined the lineup as well.

The Seltos played an integral role in Kia establishing itself in India as it was the first product launched when the brand debuted back in 2019. Over 5 lakh units have been sold already, and the facelift is expected to be as well received. The South Korean auto major has noted that close to 55 per cent of the total bookings have been placed for the HTX and above trims.

With the arrival of the facelift, Kia introduced a new Pewter Olive colour scheme and it has been a hit amongst consumers as it accounts for close to 19 per cent of the total reservations until now. Speaking on the demand for the New Seltos, Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said,

“The New Seltos stands as the latest trailblazer, equipped with an advanced 17-feature ADAS and the most powerful engine in its segment. The commendable performance of the New Seltos can be attributed to both our loyal existing customers and the new members who’ve embraced the Kia family. We are confident that the New Seltos will script afresh success story and expand the segment significantly in times to come.”

Some of the equipment highlights in the 2023 Kia Seltos are dual screen panoramic display with a 26.04 cm fully digital instrument cluster and a 26.03 cm HD touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, dual-zone automatic air conditioner, 18-inch 46.20 cm crystal cut glossy black alloy wheels, six airbags, ADAS, etc.