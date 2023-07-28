2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Variant Wise Waiting Period – Up To 15 Weeks

The variant-wise waiting period for the 2023 Kia Seltos facelift has been listed below; GTX Plus and X-Line command the highest waiting

Only a few days ago, Kia introduced the facelifted Seltos for a starting price of Rs. 10.89 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated midsize SUV comes with a host of revisions inside and out while an all-new 1.5L turbo petrol engine has been added to the lineup and it produces 160 PS and 253 Nm.

The 1.5L NA petrol engine equipped variants command with lowest waiting period as HTE, HTK, HTK Plus and HTX variants have a waiting of four to five weeks. These variants are only available with a six-speed manual transmission.

The CVT equipped HTX 1.5L petrol trim has a waiting period of eight to nine weeks in India. The HTX, HTK Plus and HTX Plus variants powered by the new 1.5L turbocharged petrol mill ask for a waiting of eight to nine weeks as well.

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Variants Waiting Period 1. HTE 1.5L P MT 4-5 Weeks 2. HTK 1.5L P MT 4-5 Weeks 3. HTK Plus 1.5L P MT 4-5 Weeks 4. HTX 1.5L P MT 4-5 Weeks 5. HTX 1.5L P CVT 8-9 Weeks 6. HTK Plus 1.5L T iMT 8-9 Weeks 7. HTX Plus 1.5L T iMT 8-9 Weeks 8. HTX Plus 1.5L T DCT 8-9 Weeks 9. GTX Plus 1.5L T DCT 14-15 Weeks 10. X-Line 1.5L T DCT 14-15 Weeks 11. HTE iMT 8-9 Weeks 12. HTK iMT 8-9 Weeks 13. HTK Plus iMT 8-9 Weeks 14. HTX iMT 8-9 Weeks 15. HTX AT 8-9 Weeks 16. HTX Plus iMT 8-9 Weeks 17. GTX Plus AT 14-15 Weeks 18. X-Line AT 14-15 Weeks

However, customers going for the GTX Plus and X-Line variants utilising the same powertrain, paired with a seven-speed dual clutch automatic unit, have to waiting period of 14 to 15 weeks each. All diesel variants of the 2023 Kia Seltos facelift barring the GTX Plus AT and X-Line AT command a waiting of eight to nine weeks each.

The range-topping diesel trims, GTX Plus AT and X-Line AT, come with a waiting of 14 to 15 weeks. The new Kia Seltos continues to compete with Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, VW Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

The features list comprises a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera system, an eight-inch HUD, Level 2 ADAS, six airbags as standard and so on.