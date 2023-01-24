2023 Hyundai Aura Facelift Is Brimmed With New Features & Revised Styling

2023 Hyundai Aura facelift gets a number of revisions inside and out and here we have mentioned the five key changes

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) revealed the prices of the refreshed Aura yesterday. It starts at Rs. 6.29 lakh for the base model and reaches up to Rs. 8.87 lakh for the top-spec model (ex-showroom, introductory). The 2023 Hyundai Aura has undergone updates both inside and out, as well as upgrades to its features list and here are five of the key changes:

1. Design Updates:

The exterior of the compact sedan has been through several updates, including a black front grille and new LED DRLs integrated into the redesigned bumper. Additionally, it boasts 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, outer door handles with a chrome finish, chrome garnish at the back and a wing spoiler mounted on the bootlid.

2. Interior Revisions:

The interior has been updated to feature a new seat fabric design and pattern with Aura branding, glossy black inserts, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, chrome-finished gear knob and parking lever tip, and metal finish to the inner door handles.

3. High-End Advanced Features:

The 2023 Hyundai Aura gains a wireless charger, a new 3.5-inch cluster with MID, Type-C USB fast charger, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, footwell lighting, voice recognition tech, Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, electric adjustable and foldable ORVMs, and a smart key with push button start/stop functionality, and so on.

4. Colours and Performance:

The 2023 Hyundai Aura is available in six single-tone colours: Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night (New), Teal Blue, and Fiery Red. Buyers will be ensured peace of mind with a standard vehicle warranty of 3 years/1 lakh km warranty that can be extended up to seven years. The familiar 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol continues but is now RDE-compliant and E20 fuel ready. It is paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT. The CNG version comes only with a five-speed MT.

5. Brimmed Safety Features List:

The compact sedan offers more than 30 safety features including multiple firsts and best-in-class options. The 2023 Hyundai Aura boasts four airbags as standard (driver, passenger, and side airbags), with the option to add two more airbags. Safety features also include standard ESC (Electronic Stability Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management) and Hill Start Assist Control (HAC) on the AMT variant and as an option on the manual version. The Tyre Pressure Monitoring System is available on the Highline trim.