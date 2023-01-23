2023 Hyundai Aura Facelift Launched At Rs. 6.29 Lakh

The 2023 Hyundai Aura facelift gets a host of updates inside and out and the features list has been brimmed this time around

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced the launch of the facelifted Aura with a starting price of Rs. 6.29 lakh and it goes up to Rs. 8.87 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The 2023 Hyundai Aura gains a number of updates on the inside and out and the features list has also been upgraded. Speaking on the launch, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said,

“We have worked towards delivering a world class product for modern Indian families that will offer safety like never before. As a customer-centric brand, it has been a continuous endeavor to push boundaries and ensure customer delight through our class leading products. The new Hyundai AURA sets this benchmark even higher, adding meaningful experiences to our most loved customers’ smart mobility life.”

The compact sedan is equipped with over 30 safety features while offering multiple first and best-in-segment features according to the brand. As standard, the five-seater comes with four airbags (driver, passenger and side airbags) with the option of six airbags. On the outside, it gets a new black front grille and new LED DRLs mounted on the redesigned bumper.

Other highlights are 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, chromed outer door handles, rear chrome garnish and a rear wing spoiler. With no dimensional changes, it continues to measure 3,995 mm long, 1,680 mm wide and stands 1,520 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,450 mm. The interior comes with a new seat fabric design and pattern with Aura branding, glossy black inserts, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, chrome finished gear knob, and parking lever tip and metal finish to the inner door handles.

The safety features list also comprises ESC (Electronic Stability Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management) and Hill Start Assist Control (HAC) as standard in the AMT variant and as an option in the manual trim, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System in Highline, automatic headlights and Burglar Alarm.



A new 3.5-inch cluster with MID, Type C USB fast charger and footwell lighting are some of the other new features available with the 2023 Hyundai Aura. It also comes with a wireless smartphone charger, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice recognition, Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, a smart key with push button start/stop, etc.

With no performance changes, it is equipped with a 1.2-litre four-cylinder Kappa petrol, which is RDE-compliant and E20 fuel ready. It can be had with a five-speed MT or an AMT while a CNG variant is also available, paired with a five-speed MT. The NA petrol makes 83 PS at 6,000 rpm and 113.8 Nm at 4,000 rpm (69 PS at 6,000 rpm and 95.2 Nm at 4,000 rpm in CNG specification).

The 2023 Hyundai Aura rides on McPherson Strut front suspension and a coupled torsion beam axle at the rear. It is retailed in six single-tone colours namely Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night (New), Teal Blue and Fiery Red. The customers will be treated with a three-year/1L km warranty that can be extended up to seven years.