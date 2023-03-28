2023 Honda Activa 125 H-Smart Launched At Rs. 88,093

2023 Honda Activa 125 range has been updated to meet ODB2 regulations and is priced between Rs. 78,920 and Rs. 88,093 (ex-showroom)

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has today announced the launch of the OBD2-compliant 2023 Activa 125 with the H-Smart tech. It follows the debut of the H-Smart Key equipped regular Activa 110 a few weeks ago. It is priced at Rs. 78,920 for the drum variant, Rs. 82,588 for the drum alloy, Rs. 86,093 for the disc and Rs. 88,093 for the H-Smart variant (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

We showed you leaked information about the 2023 Honda Activa 125 just a while ago and now the scooter has officially been introduced in four variants. It is equipped with the 125 cc single-cylinder FI air-cooled engine with OBD2 compliance featuring a unique ACG generator, start solenoid acting as an auto choke and idle-stop system.

Other highlights are programmed FI with six sensors for injecting the right amount of fuel, enhanced tumble flow technology and friction reduction courtesy of offset cylinder, compact weight crankshaft and optimised piston. The Japanese manufacturer says the new Honda Activa 125 gains specially developed tyres with a new compound for high fuel efficiency.

The side stand with engine inhibitor prevents engine start while the side stand is engaged. The semi-digital instrument console allows for info such as trip, clock, eco indicator, service due reminder, etc. Speaking of the new launch, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said,

“We are glad to introduce the OBD2 compliant 2023 Activa125 now with H-Smart variant. With this new model, we have leveraged the latest technology to ensure that our customers can enjoy a smooth and hassle-free ride while meeting the latest norms. At HMSI, we remain committed to providing innovative and sustainable mobility solutions that enhance the lives of our customers.”

With no exterior changes and carrying over the features list, the 2023 Honda Activa 125 is available in five colour schemes namely Pearl Night Start Black, Heavy Gray Metallic (Not available in Drum variant), Rebel Red Metallic, Pearl Precious White and Mid Night Blue Metallic. The new Honda Smart Key enables functions such as Smart Find, Smart Unlock, Smart Start and Smart Safe.

The two-way functioning engine start/stop switch can be used to start the engine when pressed downwards and acts as an engine kill switch when pressed upward. The two-lid fuel opening system ensures convenience and reliability and the understorage capacity of 18 litres is said to be optimised. The H-Smart variant also comes with a Lock Mod which facilitates 5 in 1 function without the need for a physical key.