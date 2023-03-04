2023 Hero Super Splendor XTEC Reaches Showroom – Walkaround

2023 Hero Super Splendor XTEC gets a host of updates including an LED headlamp, LED DRL, updated body graphics and exhaust amongst others

Hero MotoCorp will soon introduce the Super Splendor Xtec in India and it has begun reaching showrooms across the country as well. An official announcement is expected soon and the prices will be higher than the regular model. It will continue to compete against Bajaj CT 125X and Honda Shine but this time around, more features have been added to the lineup.

The homegrown manufacturer has been expanding the XTEC range consistently in recent times in its affordable portfolio and the Super Splendor is the new addition. The notable updates include a new LED headlamp and an LED Daytime Running Light which sits in the middle in a horizontal fashion with an AHO function. The front cowl and visor have also been revised.

Gone is the semi-digital instrument cluster as the more modern all-digital console has been introduced and it enables Bluetooth connectivity and alert functions for calls and SMS when linked with a smartphone. It also shows information like side stand indication, fuel level, real-time fuel efficiency, etc. Apart from these changes, a USB charging port has also been fitted.

Elsewhere, Hero has revised the body graphics of the 2023 Super Splendor XTEC while a new paint scheme gives a refreshed vibe. The exhaust unit updated has also been updated along with a new 3D logo on the fuel tank. Besides these updates, the familiar 124.7 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine receives BSVI stage 2 compliance and the exhaust note has also been said to be made better.

The fuel-injected i3S powertrain continues to produce a maximum power output of 10.7 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 10.6 Nm of peak torque delivered at 6,000 rpm. It is paired with a five-speed transmission. With no mechanical changes, it sits on a diamond frame and uses alloy wheels at the front and rear with 80/100-18 tubeless front and 100/80-18 tubeless rear tyres.

The suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and five-step adjustable hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear. As for stopping, 240 mm front disc or 130 mm front drum and 130 mm rear drum brakes are used. It has a fuel tank capacity of 10 litres and a ground clearance of 180 mm.