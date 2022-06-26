Hero Passion Pro XTEC Launched In India – 5 Things To Know About It

Hero Passion Pro XTEC was launched in India a few days ago, and here, we’ve listed everything you should know about it

Hero MotoCorp recently launched Passion Pro XTEC in the Indian market, as a part of its aggressive product revitalization strategy. The new XTEC variants of the motorcycle offer a few additional features, along with some aesthetic changes as well.

Here, we have detailed everything about the new Hero Passion Pro XTEC, including the changes and similarities over the standard version.

1. Design and styling

The XTEC variants of Hero Passion Pro feature a few changes over the standard variants. The headlamp has been restyled and is now an LED unit instead of a halogen unit. The headlamp cowl and front visor are also a little sleeker than before. The body panels are the same, but the graphics have been updated.

2. Underpinnings and hardware

The motorcycle has the same cycle parts as before. The diamond frame is the same as the standard model, and even the suspension system is the same – a pair of 30mm telescopic forks at the front and dual shockers at the rear. The motorcycle gets 18-inch alloy wheels, with 80/100 tyres on both ends.

3. Connected & other features

The XTEC variants of Passion Pro are available with a fully-digital instrument console, with Bluetooth-enabled smartphone connectivity as well. A USB charging port is also available, which is a practical touch. It also gets a new LED headlamp, with an integrated H-shaped LED DRL. The motorcycle gets 130mm drum brakes on both wheels, with the option for a 240mm disc on the front wheel. Other than that, side-stand cutoff and fall cutoff are also offered.

4. Powertrain

The engine of Passion Pro XTEC is the same as the regular Passion Pro – a 113cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, with 9.12 PS and 9.79 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox. To improve the fuel economy, i3S (idle start-stop system) is also offered here.

5. Price and rivals

Hero Passion Pro XTEC is priced at Rs. 74,590 for the drum brake variant, and at Rs. 78,990 for the front disc brake variant. The other (Non-XTEC) variants of the motorcycle – standard drum, standard disc, 100 Million Edition (drum), and 100 Million Edition (disc) – are priced from Rs. 70,820 to Rs. 75,620 (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi).