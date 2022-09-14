2022 MG Hector Spied Again With Design Updates; Launch Soon

2022 MG Hector facelift will be introduced soon in India and it gets exterior updates and an interior featuring a larger 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system

MG Motor India has been teasing the facelifted Hector for the domestic market for a while now. Following the teaser of the front fascia, the interior was revealed a few days ago. The test mule of the 2022 Hector has been caught on camera again and this time at Lakhanpur in Jammu & Kashmir revealing some of the details we already know so far.

Despite wearing camouflage, the front fascia can be clearly seen with the presence of a redesigned front grille having diamond-shaped inserts and MG calls it the “Argyle Inspired Diamond Mesh Grille”. The sharp LED Daytime Running Lights are positioned on top and below which the split LED headlight cluster is grafted onto the bumper with chrome housing.

The DRLs are embellished with a chrome strip that flows downwards and a wider air inlet is also visible. Other exterior highlights are a swooping bonnet, raked windshield, roof rails, a large greenhouse with tall pillars, 17-inch alloy wheels, wraparound LED taillights, sculpted bootlid, integrated spoiler, shark fin antenna, rear bumper, etc as in the outgoing model.

The interior of the 2022 MG Hector features a brown-themed dashboard with a leather finish and is accentuated by metallic accents and a multi-coloured ambient lighting strip that runs across the width. The equipment list boasts leatherette seats in a dark tan shade, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a seven-inch digital instrument console, and so on.

The upcoming Hector will be equipped with a 14-inch portrait-styled HD touchscreen infotainment system (largest in India) with improved connective features. We can also expect Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) technology to be offered in the top-end trims. It will likely remain the same mechanically as the same 1.5-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines could be utilised.

The former produces a maximum power output of 141 bhp and 250 Nm while the latter kicks out 168 bhp and 350 Nm. The Hector is currently priced between Rs. 14.15 lakh and Rs. 20.32 lakh (ex-showroom) and expect the facelift to come with a slight premium.

Spy Image Source: Robins Joseph