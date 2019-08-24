2020 Kia Mohave SUV’s Ultra Premium Interior Revealed

New generation Kia Mohave gets a completely redesigned interior in line with the Telluride and it comes with several premium features

A few days ago, Kia revealed official exterior pictures of the new generation Mohave for the South Korean market and they have now been followed by the interior images giving us a complete look of the new full-size SUV. The cabin has been a pleasant surprise though as it comes with plenty of changes.

The 2020 Kia Mohave gets a revamped interior ditching the obsolete design with multi-colour layered dashboard comprising of sleeker instrument cluster, wooden finish in the middle and bigger air conditioning vents. The 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system gains all the attraction along with a dual-zone climate control system and simplified centre control.

The engineers have managed to minimise the use of physical buttons making the cabin more sumptuous than ever before with the use of high-quality materials and finishes. The centre console has a drive selector with different modes and HSA (Hill Start Assist) controlling button along with two cup holders.

Other main features in the new-gen Kia Mohave’s interior are contrast leather stitching on the top part of the dash and also door panels, piano black trim across different surfaces, aluminium touches, Nappa leather seat upholstery, electrically adjustable seats with ventilated and heated function, multiple USB ports, HUD, wireless charging, and so on.

The new generation Kia Mohave is essentially the toned-down version of the Mohave Masterpiece Concept showcased at the 2019 Seoul Motor Show and it comes with a distinctive front fascia having a unique Tiger Nose grille compared to other SUVs in Kia’s ever-expanding SUV and crossover portfolio.

It is powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 diesel engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 356 horsepower and 560 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission that transfers power to all the four wheels as standard.

The Mohave will only be sold in select countries as the flagship eight-seater Telluride will have a more expanded reach.