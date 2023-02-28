2 Upcoming Mahindra SUVs This Year – All Known Details

Mahindra is expected to introduce the Bolero Neo Plus in India in the coming months while the five-door Thar could debut later this year

Mahindra & Mahindra is expected to launch as many as two new SUVs in the domestic market this calendar year. One will compete against the upcoming five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny and the other will be an extended version of the Bolero Neo, which in turn, is based on the old TUV300 Plus. Here we have covered all the necessary details:

1. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus:

Mahindra has recommenced the testing of the Bolero Neo Plus in India and it will likely be launched in the coming months. It will be positioned below the Scorpio Classic and will be available in multiple seating layouts. The exterior will boast 15-inch alloy wheels, a chromed-out front grille, tall pillars, redesigned rear end compared to the Bolero Neo, an updated rear bumper, etc.

The Bolero Neo Plus will be sold in five variants and seven- or nine-seater configuration. The interior will be almost similar to the Bolero Nio and it will be equipped with the familiar 1.5-litre diesel engine producing a maximum power output of 100 hp, and it will be linked with a five-speed manual transmission sending power to the rear wheels.

The equipment list will comprise a touchscreen infotainment system, multifunctional steering wheel, semi-digital instrument cluster and so on. It will sit on the extended version of the same ladder frame chassis and will likely feature a mechanical locking differential as the Bolero Neo. Expect the prices to hover around Rs. 10.5 lakh to Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. 5-Door Mahindra Thar:

The five-door Mahindra Thar is expected to make its debut later this year before going on sale in early 2024. It will take on the upcoming five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny and five-door Force Gurkha. It has been spotted testing multiple times and will be offered in 2.0L turbo petrol and 2.2L turbo diesel engine options with manual and automatic transmission options.

Recently, Mahindra launched the RWD version of the existing three-door Thar and the same configuration could be available in the five-door Thar judging by the spy images. It shares the ladder frame with Scorpio N and will have a stretched wheelbase of around 300 mm. It will be more practical due to the roomier interior and the exterior will largely resemble the three-door model.